Key features for animation studios  

Delve into the tools you can use to craft astounding animations that make an impression.

Creature made with Maya holding a tool

Character setup

Create sophisticated motion systems for rigged characters including deformations that deliver lifelike performances.

Mesh and surface modeling

Create parametric and organic objects with polygon, subdivision surface, and spline-based modeling features.

Animation curve editing

Create, view, and modify animation curves using a graphical representation of scene animation.

Story Tool

Switch between and combine different takes into a single animation with clip-blending and nonlinear animation.

Universal Scene Description

Load and edit large data sets quickly and work directly with data using native tools.

Integrated Arnold renderer

Use Arnold Render View to view scene changes in real time, including lighting, materials, and cameras.

More features of the Media & Entertainment Collection

Modeling

Retopology tools

3DS MAX, MUDBOX

Reduce complex and high-resolution assets, or traditional modeling work by automatically reconstructing polygonal mesh data as clean, quad-based topology with uncompromising accuracy.

Learn more

Smart Extrude

3DS MAX, MAYA
Take polygon modeling to the next level through industry-leading Smart Extrude, which enables you to interactively extrude to Add To or Take Away from the mesh to quickly create expressive content.

Learn more

Mesh and surface modeling

3DS MAX, MAYA
Create parametric and organic objects with polygon, subdivision surface, and spline-based modeling features. 

Learn more

Comprehensive UV editing toolset

MAYA, 3DS MAX, MUDBOX
View and edit the UV texture coordinates for polygon, NURBS, and subdivision surfaces in a 2D view.

Learn more

Modifier stack workflow

3DS MAX
Conceptualize, iterate, and explore design ideas using a range of industry-defining modifiers that are nondestructive and easy to use. 

Learn more

Rigging and animation

Character setup

3DS MAX, MAYA
Create sophisticated motion systems for rigged characters including deformations that deliver lifelike performances.

Learn more

Blue Pencil toolset 

MAYA

Sketch poses over time, define motion arcs, mark up a shot, or add comments and annotations to your scene.

Learn more

Animation curve editing

3DS MAX, MAYA, MOTIONBUILDER

Create, view, and modify animation curves using a graphical representation of scene animation.

Learn more

Story Tool

MOTIONBUILDER

Switch between and combine different takes into a single animation with clip-blending and nonlinear animation.

Learn more

Evaluation Manager

MAYA

Review animations faster and produce fewer playblasts with parallel evaluation, GPU accelerated deformers, and background caching.

Learn more

Plug-in support

3DS MAX, MAYA, MOTIONBUILDER, MUDBOX 

Extend capabilities with support for powerful third-party plug-ins.

Learn more

Effects

Bifrost visual programming environment

MAYA

Create physically accurate and incredibly detailed simulations in a single visual procedural programming environment.

Learn more

Simulation and effects

MAYA

Deliver natural looking effects like combustion, snow, or particles with Aero, MPM, and Particles systems.

Learn more

Scattering and instancing

MAYA

Create large scale complexity for world building or set dressing with expressive scattering tools.

Learn more

Ready-to-use-graphs

MAYA

Create great-looking effects, such as explosions and dust storms, right out of the box with prebuilt graphs.

Learn more

NanoVTT

MAYA

Render volumes that closely match Arnold renderings directly in the viewport with NanoVTT.

Learn more

Interactive hair grooming

MAYA

Use powerful interactive groom tools to create realistic hair and fur for your characters.

Learn more

Look development

LookdevX

MAYA
Graph shading networks and create materials for USD objects with an artist-friendly look development system.

Learn more

Rendering

Arnold GPU

ARNOLD
Switch seamlessly between CPU and GPU rendering.

Learn more

Standard Surface shader

ARNOLD

Produce a wide range of materials and looks with this energy-saving, physically based uber shader.

Learn more

Imagers

ARNOLD
Use Bloom, Light Mixer, Noice, and OptiX denoiser imagers to control lighting effects and automatically denoise after each render.

Learn more

Flexible and extensible API

ARNOLD

Integrate Arnold into external applications and create custom shaders, cameras, light filters, and output drivers.

Learn more

Universal Scene Description (USD) support

ARNOLD

Maximize the power of USD with Arnold in production scenarios.

Learn more

Universal Scene Description (USD) workflows

Lightning speed 

MAYA

Load and edit massive data sets in a matter of seconds using USD.

Seamless import/export

3DS MAX, MAYA

Import USD data as native Maya or 3ds Max data and export native Maya or 3ds Max data as USD data.

Lightweight previews

MAYA

See quick previews of USD scene structure using the Hierarchy View window.

Open source and fully customizable

The USD plug-ins for Maya, Bifrost, and Arnold are available as open-source projects for studios to customize as needed.

Pipeline integration

Python 3

3DS MAX, MAYA, MOTIONBUILDER

Create scripts and write plug-ins using Python 3.

Customization

3DS MAX, ARNOLD, MAYA, MOTIONBUILDER, MUDBOX

Customize how software looks and works to suit your pipeline. 

 

Scene Assembly tools

3DS MAX, MAYA

Create large, complex worlds more easily and manage production assets as discrete elements.

Learn more

Software security

3DS MAX, MAYA

Use scene security tools to protect your work against malicious scripts that could be part of scene files.

Learn more

glTF support

3DS MAX

Publish assets from your 3ds Max scene to glTF for use in web applications, online stores, browser games, and other online outlets.

Learn more

Ready to take the next step?