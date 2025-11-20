AutoCAD power and precision

Meet the AutoCAD family

A woman works on a section of an AutoCAD design file

AutoCAD

Optimise your 2D and 3D design workflows with CAD software trusted by millions. 

  • Unlock insights and automations powered by Autodesk AI
  • Tailor for industries with specialised toolsets and apps
  • Manage design data with Autodesk Docs integrations.
An AutoCAD LT design file on a desktop monitor

AutoCAD LT

Best-in-class 2D design, drafting and documentation software.

  • Draft, design and edit with precise 2D geometry and documentation features
  • Increase efficiency with the latest automation features or use your own with AutoLISP
  • Collaborate with your peers securely with intuitive tools and interface.
A person working on a CAD file using AutoCAD Web

AutoCAD Web

A trusted solution for your essential design needs.  

  • Familiar AutoCAD drafting tools online in a simplified interface
  • Create, view, edit and annotate drawings from anywhere
  • Quickly collaborate with AutoCAD users on a design directly from a job site
Choose the right AutoCAD for you

AutoCAD

Powerful 2D and 3D CAD with insights and automation powered by Autodesk AI.

 

AutoCAD LT

Cost-effective 2D CAD for precise drafting, design and documentation.

 

AutoCAD Web

A trusted solution with core AutoCAD commands for light editing and designs.

 

Compare AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT

AutoCAD

AutoCAD

AutoCAD LT

AutoCAD LT

APIs and automations using Autodesk AI

Cloud and mobility

Collaboration

Architecture design

Capabilities

Five reasons AutoCAD stands apart from CAD alternatives

AutoCAD user ratings and reviews

Capterra top performer

GetApp Best Functionality and Features

Software Advice Most Recommended

GetApp Highest Rated User Reviews

Ratings and reviews disclaimer

The Gartner Digital Markets badges from Capterra, GetApp and SoftwareAdvice are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Digital Markets badges constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner, Inc. or its affiliates.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

What is AutoCAD used for?

AutoCAD is computer-aided design (CAD) software that is used for precise 2D and 3D drafting, design and modeling with solids, surfaces, mesh objects, documentation features and more. It includes features to automate tasks and increase productivity such as comparing drawings, counting, adding objects and creating tables. It also comes with seven industry-specific toolsets for electrical design, plant design, architecture layout drawings, mechanical design, 3D mapping, adding scanned images and converting raster images. AutoCAD enables users to create, edit and annotate drawings via desktop, web and mobile devices.

Who uses AutoCAD?

AutoCAD is used by students, architects, designers, engineers, project managers, property developers and construction professionals to create precise 2D and 3D drawings.

What is the difference between AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT?

AutoCAD LT is powerful 2D CAD software used for precision drafting and documentation. AutoCAD includes all the features of AutoCAD LT, plus additional features to benefit productivity such as 3D modelling and automation of repetitive processes. AutoCAD also lets you customise the user interface with APIs and add-on apps. With AutoCAD, users are able work more efficiently with seven industry-specific toolsets to enhance automation and productivity for tasks in architecture, mechanical design, electrical design, plant design, plumbing, converting raster images, geographic information systems and 3D mapping.

Can I use AutoCAD for free?

Yes. Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable for as long as you remain eligible. Learn more (US Site).

How do I convert my AutoCAD free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy AutoCAD here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

Can I install Autodesk AutoCAD on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk AutoCAD software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.

