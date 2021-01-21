AutoCAD vs AutoCAD LT 

Compare the features of AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, and learn which CAD software is the right solution for your design workflow.

Pricing

Monthly SGD 86 SGD 357
Annual SGD 656 SGD 2,845
3 year SGD 1,968 SGD 8,533

Overview

Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing, and documentation

Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.

Documentation

2D manufacturing drawings Checkmark Checkmark
Geometric dimensions & tolerances (GD+T) standards Checkmark Checkmark
Print batches of drawings Checkmark Checkmark
Print batches of multiple product drawings Checkmark Checkmark
Batch plot to PDF(s) in AutoCAD on the web Checkmark
Xref compare Checkmark Checkmark
Smart annotation tools Checkmark Checkmark
Detect and comply with CAD standards Checkmark
Compatible for 3D printing Checkmark
Architecture Drafting Standards Checkmark

Data management

Administrative tools Checkmark Checkmark
User management Checkmark Checkmark
File export Checkmark Checkmark
Version control Checkmark Checkmark
Work with non-native data Checkmark Checkmark
Create reusable block libraries Checkmark Checkmark
AnyCAD Checkmark

2D + 3D modeling, design + rendering

Detailed concept renderings Checkmark
3D graphics rotation/panning Checkmark
Advanced geometric views Checkmark
Edit scans with raster and vector tools Checkmark
Shape generator Checkmark
Sketching Checkmark
Assembly modeling Checkmark
Mechanical concept and layout design Checkmark
Mesh modeling Checkmark
Surface modeling Checkmark
Parametric modeling Checkmark
Tube and pipe design Checkmark
Direct modeling Checkmark
Component generators and calculators Checkmark

Collaboration

Unlimited access Checkmark Checkmark
Shared view collaboration Checkmark Checkmark
User management Checkmark Checkmark
Global share Checkmark Checkmark
Commenting + redlining Checkmark Checkmark
Public/private design sharing Checkmark Checkmark
Team participant Checkmark Checkmark
Import, export models Checkmark Checkmark
Import, export blocks Checkmark Checkmark
Import, export drawings Checkmark Checkmark
Import and convert PDFs Checkmark Checkmark
Attach, edit, display point clouds Checkmark

APIs and automation

Machine learning & AI Checkmark
Industry-specific object libraries Checkmark
AutoLISP programming and automation Checkmark Checkmark
ActiveX/COM automation Checkmark Checkmark
ObjectARX and managed .NET libraries Checkmark
Visual LISP Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for AutoLISP Checkmark
Visual Basic applications Checkmark
AutoLISP API for AutoCAD on the web Checkmark
Manufacturing methods & constraints Checkmark
Create custom keystroke command aliases Checkmark Checkmark
Record repetitive keystroke sequences Checkmark
Macros Checkmark
Access to the Autodesk App Store Checkmark

User interface

Customize menu and ribbon interfaces Checkmark Checkmark
Content sensitive ribbons Checkmark Checkmark
Cohesive user experience Checkmark Checkmark
Block library Checkmark Checkmark
Edit, print logical drawing sets Checkmark Checkmark
Import, edit, and create CAD blocks Checkmark Checkmark
Quick access recent or favorite blocks Checkmark Checkmark

Toolsets

Mechanical toolset Checkmark
Architecture toolset Checkmark
Map 3D toolset Checkmark
MEP toolset Checkmark
Plant 3D toolset Checkmark
Electrical toolset Checkmark
Raster design toolset Checkmark

Mechanical design

Design parts, assemblies, products Checkmark Checkmark
Intelligent tool palletes Checkmark Checkmark
Import external CAD geometry Checkmark Checkmark
Automate part updates Checkmark
Assign parametric constraints for parts Checkmark
Object materials and mass properties Checkmark
Automate bills of materials creation Checkmark
700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts Checkmark

Electrical + PCB design

Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams Checkmark Checkmark
Schematic capture Checkmark
Use consistent project standards Checkmark
Organize in a project-based structure Checkmark
Wiring diagram error checking Checkmark
65,000+ intelligent electrical symbols Checkmark

Model management

BIM interoperability Checkmark Checkmark
Assign objects to layers with colors Checkmark Checkmark
TrustedDWG™ file validation Checkmark Checkmark
Integrate coordinated BIM models Checkmark
Model-based definition Checkmark

Cloud and mobility

Access, view, or edit remotely Checkmark Checkmark
Publish, share, and collaborate online Checkmark Checkmark
Works with popular cloud services Checkmark Checkmark
Web app Checkmark Checkmark
Mobile app Checkmark Checkmark
Annotate dwg files in airplane mode Checkmark Checkmark

Support and stability

Automate updates and notifications Checkmark Checkmark
Includes service packs, updates Checkmark Checkmark
Certified hardware support Checkmark Checkmark
Available dedicated phone support Checkmark Checkmark
Extensive user community Checkmark Checkmark
Guides, tutorials, and training center Checkmark Checkmark
Customize installs for your company Checkmark Checkmark
Access to releases from prior years Checkmark Checkmark

System requirements

Microsoft Windows 10, 64-bit Checkmark Checkmark
Apple macOS 10.15 and above Checkmark Checkmark
2.5-3+ GHz processor Checkmark Checkmark
Disk space 9-16 GB Checkmark Checkmark
Memory 8-16 GB Checkmark Checkmark