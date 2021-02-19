Civil 3D Civil 3D
Civil 3D
      CIVIL 3D

      Better civil design workflows with Civil 3D 2022

      Streamline tasks, maintain consistent data and respond to changes quickly.

      Get free trial

      Contact us

      What’s new

      Features

      What’s new in Civil 3D

      Discover the newest features in Civil 3D® civil engineering design software. Note: some features of Civil 3D are available only through the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection.

      • Video: Overview of the Grading Optimisation extension

        Grading Optimisation

        AEC COLLECTION ONLY

        Automate complex and tedious site grading processes. Optimise terrain surface and 3D geometry for further design. (video: 1.58 min.)

        Learn more

      • Expanded capabilities of the connected alignments workflow in Civil 3D

        Connected alignments

        Experience greater control when designing complex interchanges with expanded geometric options and more. (video: 1.43 min.)

      • Pressure network workflow in Project Explorer for Civil 3D

        Project Explorer pressure network support

        AEC COLLECTION ONLY

        Use the pressure network tab in Project Explorer to select gravity pipe runs.

      See full release notes

      Previous release features

      • Video: Introduction to Project Explorer for Civil 3D

        Project Explorer for Civil 3D

        AEC COLLECTION EXCLUSIVE

        Explore and share design information in your Civil 3D model with an intuitive tool for review and reporting. (video: 2 min.)

        Learn more

      • Video: Enhancements to Collaboration for Civil 3D with BIM 360 Design

        Collaboration for Civil 3D

        Process more file types faster and easily navigate the project with cloud-based collaboration for Civil 3D. (video: 1.20 min.)

      • Enhancements to bridge object support with Civil 3D

        Bridge object support

        Assign layers for bridge generic-object subtypes and configure layers for an existing bridge.

      • Video: Enhancements to the Connector for ArcGIS

        Connector for ArcGIS

        Enjoy geometry upgrades, edit and save back features and more enhancements to the Autodesk Connector for ArcGIS. (video: 1:55 min.)

      • Video: Enhancements to pressure network capabilities with Civil 3D

        Pressure pipe networks

        Do more with new capabilities for pressure pipe networks, such as snap specific angles, snap to a pipe and add VIP bends. (video: 1.57 min.)

      • Video: Updates for rail profile view bands with Civil 3D

        Rail profile view bands

        Create new settings, input additional profile band information and revise cant data based on your rail project needs. (video: 1.47 min.)

      • Bridge design interoperability

        Link your bridge model between InfraWorks and Civil 3D. (video: 1.02 min.)

      • Pressure network

        Enjoy greater design flexibility and efficiency with pressure pipe layout and editing. (video: 2.02 min.)

      • Dynamo Player

        Easily locate and run Dynamo scripts directly in Civil 3D. Create and share scripts for design automation tasks. (video: 1.37 min.)

      • Connector for ArcGIS

        Bring ArcGIS data into your Civil 3D drawings, update features as needed, then save back or publish that data for use in ArcGIS.

      • Dynamo for Civil 3D

        Use Dynamo for programming and design automation. Define scripts and routines in a visual environment to design and expedite workflows.

      • Rail and centreline exports

        Generate rail lines based on specified tolerance or interval and that dynamically adjust to modifications to the parent rail alignment, profile and cant.

      • Storm and sanitary analysis

        Set individual tailwater conditions for each designed storm, use dimensionless hydrographs per sub-basin, and use new storage chambers by ADS.

      • Gravity network analysis

        Use the updated Analyse Gravity Network dialogue to analyse a pipe network and apply the results.

      • BIM 360 File Locking for AutoCAD

        Automatically lock and unlock for DWG and DWT files that are stored in BIM 360 when they are opened in AutoCAD.

        Learn more

      See full release notes