The dominance of manufacturers in today's world is no longer dictated by superior manufacturing quality alone, but increasingly hinges on the customer's perception of quality. Research has shown that perceived quality has become a significant factor influencing purchasing decisions. Suggesting manufacturers should surpass customer expectations.
Bridging the gap between engineering and customer perceptions of the end product is vital. The flexibility of plastics can be harnessed to elevate perceived quality, and modern technologies such as upfront simulation capabilities, methods, and processes enable engineers to design, manufacture, and deliver products more efficiently and swiftly than ever before.
In the forthcoming "Autodesk Simulation Summit," we aim to bring together industry experts, global executives, and key customers to delve into the topic of perceived quality. We will address the challenges in achieving it, explore potential solutions, and exchange best practices to propel manufacturing organizations forward.
|
|
|
5:15 - 6:00PM
|
Registration
|
6:00 - 6:10PM
|
Welcome note
|
6:10 - 6:20PM
|
Keynote session- "Understanding Perceived Quality"
|
6:20 - 7:00PM
|
Panel Discussion- "The Role of Automation and AI in Creating Sustainable Plastic Products"
Arjun Sharma, Motherson Automotive Lighting Tool Room
Krishan Kaushik, LG Electronic-Global R&D Center
Vikram Grover, NYX India
Sachin Fulsundar, Autodesk, India (moderator)
|
7:00 - 7:35PM
|
Technical Solution Presentation
Varun Heta, Autodesk India
Sachin Fulsundar, Autodesk India
|
7:35-8:00PM
|
Technology Presentation- Moldflow Future Vision
Vinayak Nayak, Engineering Manager and Product Owner, Moldflow Desktop, Autodesk
|
8:00-8:15 PM
|
Vote of thanks
|
8:15 PM Onwards
|
Networking Dinner
Country Manager - India, Digital Manufacturing Sales, Autodesk India
Responsible for driving our advanced manufacturing business – specifically in the areas of generative design, additive/subtractive manufacturing, and simulation. Arun leads a team of Digital Manufacturing specialist in helping our customers meet their business objectives. Arun has been working on technology sales for more than 18+ years.
Technical Solutions Expert, Autodesk India
Sachin specializes in Autodesk Simulation Portfolio. At Autodesk, he has been working with various manufacturing solutions including Fusion 360 and has been involved with Autodesk Moldflow Pdts for over 20 years. He is the moderator for this discussion.
Market Development Manager, Autodesk India
Varun is passionate about revolutionizing the design and manufacturing landscape. With a focus on guiding businesses toward modernized practices, he specializes in crafting and executing strategic initiatives to drive the growth and market adoption of Autodesk Fusion, a game-changing CAD, CAM, and CAE platform.
Engineering Manager and Product Owner, Moldflow Desktop, Autodesk
Vinayak Nayak brings over 18 years of experience in product lifecycle management (PLM) and software development. As an Engineering Manager and Product Owner at Autodesk, he leads the Moldflow Desktop team, driving the development of cutting-edge solutions for injection molding.
Engineering & Business Development Head, Motherson Automotive Lighting Tool Room
With more than 18 years of experience and expertise in field of Injection Moulding, trouble shooting, DFM, mould manufacturing of Automotive exterior, interior, lighting, Electrical injection Moulds, Arjun Sharma is currently working with Automotive Lighting toolroom as Engineering & Business Development head.
Head Virtual Product Development & Innovation at LG Electronics - Global R&D Center
With an extensive background of 15 years encompassing roles in Innovation Center leadership, R&D organization development, ODC Management, Virtual Product Development, and Quality-Cost-Delivery (QCD) management. Since joining LG Electronic he has worked in several areas on multiple themes around R&D; like organizational competency scale-up, costing, virtual product development, simulation and development time optimization.
Country Head, NYX India
Accomplished Senior Business Leader. Led the growth of NYX India from a one-man Design office to a full-scale, profitable and export-oriented (EOU) Engineering Centre catering to global Fortune 500 auto giants and OEM’s. Under his visionary leadership, CAE division (injection molding process optimization using high end tools like Moldflow Ultimate and Sigmasoft) was launched in NYX India.