2024 STATE OF DESIGN&MAKE

Insights from industry leaders on the role of digital transformation in driving resilience, sustainability and workforce planning.

About the report

The State of Design & Make report presents the results of an annual, global survey of leaders in industries that design and make places, objects and experiences as well as for educators who prepare the future workforce. The report identifies the key issues for shaping today's businesses and helping leaders make informed, strategic decisions about priorities and targeted investments for the future.

This report focuses on the following topics, among others: looking at industries from a macro perspective, the question of how companies can remain resilient and relevant in an unpredictable economic situation, the recruitment, training, and retention of qualified specialists and the achievement of sustainable results.

2024 State of Design & Make

The report reveals insights from over 5,000 industry leaders about the forces driving change in today’s businesses. Prepare your students for what’s next and learn more about the critical skills they need to develop today to thrive in tomorrow’s workforce. 