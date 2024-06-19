The State of Design & Make report presents the results of an annual, global survey of leaders in industries that design and make places, objects and experiences as well as for educators who prepare the future workforce. The report identifies the key issues for shaping today's businesses and helping leaders make informed, strategic decisions about priorities and targeted investments for the future.

This report focuses on the following topics, among others: looking at industries from a macro perspective, the question of how companies can remain resilient and relevant in an unpredictable economic situation, the recruitment, training, and retention of qualified specialists and the achievement of sustainable results.