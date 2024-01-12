Autodesk
Design & Manufacturing
Summit 2024

22nd February, The Sheraton Grand, Pune

 

 

Catalyzing India's Manufacturing Growth with Digital Innovation

As India establishes itself as a global manufacturing powerhouse, discover the keys to success in the face of fierce global competition, evolving business landscapes, and soaring customer expectations for speed and customization.

Digital Transformation

Uncover & Learn

Join us for Autodesk Design & Manufacturing Summit where we will delve into the heart of India's growth story in manufacturing, exploring avenues to capitalize on this growth phase through strategic digital transformation initiatives.

  • Unlock the Potential of Digital: Realize tangible benefits from your digital transformation endeavors.
  • Increase Product Development Agility & Efficiency: Learn how to harness robust data strategies, collaboration and automation for faster product development.
  • Maximizing Efficiency in Manufacturing: The Impact of a Digital Factory
  • Resource optimization: With cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML 
  • Increase Operational Efficiency: Increase manufacturing throughput and flexibility with advanced manufacturing tools. 

Agenda

9:15 am - 10:00 am

Registration

10:00 AM - 10:15AM​

Welcome & Opening ​Note

Parminder Singh, Country Head, Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk India

10:15 AM - 10:35 AM​

Catalyzing India's Manufacturing Growth with Digital Innovation

Detlev Reicheneder, Senior Director Business Strategy, Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk

10:35 AM - 10:55 AM​

Innovation Empowered with Digital Transformation

Himanshu Jadhav, CEO & Director, Jendamark India

10:55 AM - 11:40 AM​

Panel Discussion on Sustainable growth with Digital Transformation​

11:40 AM - 11: 55 AM​

Tea Break

11:55 AM - 12:15 PM​

Maximizing Efficiency in Manufacturing: The Impact of a Digital Factory​

Sanjeev Ghosh, Sr. Technical Solution Expert Autodesk

12:15 PM - 12:35 PM

Delivering Innovation through Advanced Manufacturing

Ramaswamy Sreenivas, Autodesk Advance Manufacturing Solutions

12:35 PM - 12:50 PM

Closing Note 

12:50 Onwards​

Networking Lunch

Who should attend?

Leaders & Executives from

  • Design & Engineering
  • Manufacturing
  • Production
  • Plant & Site
  • Operations & Maintenance
  • Digital Transformation / Industry 4.0

 

Meet the experts

Detlev Reicheneder

Detlev Reicheneder

Senior Director Business Strategy, Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk

Himanshu Jadhav

Himanshu Jadhav

CEO & Director, Jendamark India

Sanjeev Nimkar

Sanjeev Nimkar

CEO & President-Industrial Business, Bharat Forge

Viraj Kalyani

Viraj Kalyani

Managing Director, Kalyani Forging Ltd

Shrikant Wale

Shrikant Wale

Executive Vice President - Delivery, Praj Industries

Parminder Singh

Parminder Singh

Country Head- Design & Manufacturing and Media and Entertainment, India & SAARC, Autodesk

Sanjeev Ghosh

Sanjeev Ghosh

Sr. Technical Solutions Expert- Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk India

Ramaswamy Sreenivas

Ramaswamy Sreenivas

Technical Sales Manager- Advanced Manufacturing Solutions, Autodesk

Knowledge Partner

ProMFG Media facilitates connection, collaboration, and transformation in the manufacturing community through knowledge sharing. 

They leverage the power of media to delploy knowledge management to empower the manufacturing community. 