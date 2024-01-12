How to buy
As India establishes itself as a global manufacturing powerhouse, discover the keys to success in the face of fierce global competition, evolving business landscapes, and soaring customer expectations for speed and customization.
Join us for Autodesk Design & Manufacturing Summit where we will delve into the heart of India's growth story in manufacturing, exploring avenues to capitalize on this growth phase through strategic digital transformation initiatives.
9:15 am - 10:00 am
Registration
10:00 AM - 10:15AM
Welcome & Opening Note
Parminder Singh, Country Head, Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk India
10:15 AM - 10:35 AM
Catalyzing India's Manufacturing Growth with Digital Innovation
Detlev Reicheneder, Senior Director Business Strategy, Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk
10:35 AM - 10:55 AM
Innovation Empowered with Digital Transformation
Himanshu Jadhav, CEO & Director, Jendamark India
10:55 AM - 11:40 AM
Panel Discussion on Sustainable growth with Digital Transformation
11:40 AM - 11: 55 AM
|
Tea Break
11:55 AM - 12:15 PM
Maximizing Efficiency in Manufacturing: The Impact of a Digital Factory
Sanjeev Ghosh, Sr. Technical Solution Expert Autodesk
12:15 PM - 12:35 PM
Delivering Innovation through Advanced Manufacturing
Ramaswamy Sreenivas, Autodesk Advance Manufacturing Solutions
12:35 PM - 12:50 PM
Closing Note
12:50 Onwards
Networking Lunch
Senior Director Business Strategy, Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk
CEO & Director, Jendamark India
CEO & President-Industrial Business, Bharat Forge
Managing Director, Kalyani Forging Ltd
Executive Vice President - Delivery, Praj Industries
Country Head- Design & Manufacturing and Media and Entertainment, India & SAARC, Autodesk
Sr. Technical Solutions Expert- Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk India
Technical Sales Manager- Advanced Manufacturing Solutions, Autodesk
ProMFG Media facilitates connection, collaboration, and transformation in the manufacturing community through knowledge sharing.
They leverage the power of media to delploy knowledge management to empower the manufacturing community.