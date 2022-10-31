Cinzia Angelini hails from Milan, where she grew up hearing stories from her mother’s childhood during World War II. Those stories inspired her independently produced film, Mila. “My mom was just 5 years old during the war, and her hometown of Trento was heavily bombed in 1943,” Angelini says. “She always talked about how she felt when the bombers were coming. [Frozen with fear,] she would not move or run to the shelter until somebody would pick her up.”

When Angelini was a young woman in the 1990s, the Bosnian war made a similar impression. “It was very close to Italy, just across the Mediterranean that this horror was happening,” she continues. “So I always wanted to do something with animation to talk against conflicts—especially what kids go through in the middle of war. That became the core idea of the film.”