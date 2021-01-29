PARTNERS

PARTNER WITH AUTODESK

EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

Provide differentiated services and solutions that help grow your business by delivering outcomes for customers.

Referral Partner

Earn commissions by submitting leads or working directly with Autodesk sales on customer opportunities.*

  • WHY PARTNER

    • Help customers achieve outcomes with Autodesk technology
    • Work with our experts to position the right solutions
    • Scalable platform to help grow your referral business

  • WHAT YOU GET

    • Customized landing page to track opportunities and payments
    • Sales assets and online training to find and close deals
    • Access to Autodesk sales and technical staff

  • SELECT ELIGIBLE SOLUTIONS

*Program may not be available in all regions.

Inquire now

Value Added Reseller (VAR)

Expand your offerings, grow your customer base, and build recurring revenue with Autodesk solutions.*

  • WHY PARTNER

    • Access to cloud and desktop solutions
    • Build recurring revenue opportunities
    • Benefit from more than 25 years of successful partnership

  • WHAT YOU GET

    • Brand support on the Partner Locator and Services Marketplace
    • Access to Autodesk marketing, sales, and technical support experts
    • Ongoing trainings and resources for your sales and technical teams

  • WHAT WE EXPECT

    • Meet a minimum sales commitment and business growth target
    • Engage your team on how to sell and deploy Autodesk solutions
    • For higher tier partners: participate in regular business and account reviews

*Program may not be available in all regions.

Inquire now (US site)

Services provider

Differentiate your business as an expert with services built on our cloud platforms. Help your customers realize the full potential of their Autodesk technology.*

  • WHY PARTNER

    • Join a leader in design, construction, and manufacturing cloud solutions
    • Become an extended part of the sales and consulting cycle
    • Access our latest product roadmap to plan your services offerings

  • WHAT YOU GET

    • Enablement and support resources to assist your projects
    • Access to training opportunities and services methodologies for your staff
    • Position and brand yourself on our Services Marketplace

  • HOW TO QUALIFY

    • Start as a Referral Partner
    • Generate opportunities for eligible solutions
    • Start deploying our cloud solutions, with help from Autodesk experts

*Program may not be available in all regions.

Inquire now