Founded in 1968 in Barcelona, Airplan initially focused on air treatment for the textile industry. Over time, it evolved to specialize in turnkey solutions for the design, engineering, consulting, and installation of cleanrooms and process lines within the life sciences sector. This specialization has enabled Airplan to expand nationally and internationally, completing over 3,000 projects in 48 countries, with a team of 120 collaborators and an 80% customer retention rate.

Airplan’s expertise is divided into three main areas: providing comprehensive process solutions, developing cleanroom infrastructure, and manufacturing process lines for various products, including creating sterile spaces for pharmaceutical production. Additionally, Airplan has the ability to develop production plants and execute expansion and upgrade projects with a focus on energy efficiency.

Versatility has been key to Airplan’s success, establishing it as a benchmark in the sector. This achievement is supported by Autodesk digital tools, such as Revit, BIM Collaborate Pro, and Autodesk Docs.