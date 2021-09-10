With a building area of nearly 3.6 million square feet in the heart of Montreal, the new Centre hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal (CHUM) is changing the landscape of the Canadian metropolis. CHUM is the largest healthcare construction project being built in North America—and among the largest in the world. It brought together CannonDesign, one of the world's leading design firms, and NEUF architect(e)s, one of Montreal's most celebrated design studios.

CHUM is the largest healthcare facility ever modeled in Revit and the largest project either firm has worked on to date. It forced the team to redefine its approaches to BIM, project workflow, delivery, and staffing. Due to CHUM's massive scale, the team used Revit and Navisworks along with complementary tools.