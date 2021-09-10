Founded in 1864, McCarthy Building Companies doesn’t shy away from innovation. The business continues to push the limits of technology and construction as it meets owner requirements.

In a major project at Providence Tarzana Medical Center in California, McCarthy is renovating existing structures and erecting a new building. McCarthy's early approach was to build a full physical mockup of the ICU and present it to all stakeholders. For each change, McCarthy had to alter the model, costing additional time and money and requiring another review session.

After seven weeks, the team still hadn’t received approval and model revisions had cost more than $80,000. Hoping to generate 3D renderings in virtual reality (VR ) and augmented reality (AR ) and to get more use out of its current software, McCarthy turned to Autodesk. Soon, all parties gained an easy way to view designs, saving time and money for McCarthy and its client.