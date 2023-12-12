Mr. Yamada says, “We had been making similar but different products for a long time, and the number of variations had increased to the point where there were too many. First, we narrowed it down to the necessary variations and identified whether there were any areas that could be standardized. The design and production departments discussed to decide a set of design rules. The standard rules even define how to draw simple lines and curves parametrically as well as annotate them on the drawings.

Mr. Kanao described, “The products Yamada is in charge of are mainly made-to-order. The shape of the product changes each time according to the client's specifications. We were so accustomed to spend a long time to review the specifications and drawings before production began. However, when Yamada first came up with the idea of parametric design, he said he would start by organizing the parameters to be used in the 3D model. I was skeptical and asked him if it was possible, but he replied, "I will set every single factor.” As a result, he accomplished the transformation from metadata design to parametric design. Things speed up when a PIC is willing to dive in as well as persuading others in the department and breaking through. In contrast, departments that are taking too long to promote the change need a proactive push from the project team.