Capitalized terms not otherwise defined below have the meaning assigned to them in the

“Additional Agreement”: has the same meaning as in the

“Administrator”: a person who is authorized to use Autodesk User Management capabilities in Your Autodesk Account and manage access to Benefits by Your Authorized Users. There are different types of Administrators that You can designate including Primary Administrators, Secondary Administrators and SSO Administrators. Administrators may sometimes be referred to as “Admins”. An Administrator may be Your employee or contractor or an employee or contractor of one of Your affiliates.

“Autodesk”: the Autodesk entity or entities specified on your Additional Agreement.

“Autodesk Account”: has the same meaning as ‘account’ in Section 4.0 of the .

“Autodesk Success Personnel”: the personnel selected and deployed by Autodesk for the performance of certain activities as generally described (which may be updated from time to time).

“Available Support Hours”: means the coverage hours specified in the table in Section 2.2.

“Customer Success Plan” or “CSP”: a jointly developed, documented set of activities intended to guide Your desired business outcomes through maximizing effective use of Autodesk Offerings.

“Documentation”: any technical requirements and end-user documentation for an Offering made available to You by Autodesk.

“EBA”: an enterprise arrangement typically known as an Enterprise Business Agreement signed directly with Autodesk for the supply of software and other enterprise Benefits, including but not limited to Enterprise Success services.

“ ”: the then-current Offerings which are eligible for Enterprise Priority Support as set out in .

“Extended Support Hours”: 24 hours per day, 5 days per week during the Local Business Hours set out in Section 2.3 of these Enterprise Success Terms.

“Geo”: the Autodesk geographic regions outlined in Section 2.3 of these Enterprise Success Terms.

“Guidance”: general advice and direction from Autodesk Success Personnel.

“Holidays”: periods other than weekends in which the office of the relevant Autodesk Success Personnel is closed for business.

“Hotfix”: a software fix or patch which, when installed, wholly or partially restores the relevant Offering to conformance with the applicable Documentation or otherwise reduce or alleviate the adverse effect of the Incident on the Eligible Offering.

“Incident”: a problem or issue with the operation of an Eligible Offering which may include an interruption in the operation, reduction in performance or difficulty accessing activating or registering the applicable Offering.

“Live Support”: a support modality that allows Support Users to connect with an Autodesk representative.

“Local Business Hours”: the local business hours for each Autodesk Geo as set out in Section 2.3 of these Enterprise Success Terms.

“Resolution”: a final disposition of a reported Incident, which may include, but is not limited to, delivery of a Hotfix, Workaround, Guidance or other solution, or if none of the foregoing can be achieved despite commercially reasonable efforts, a determination that no Solution will be delivered for the Incident. An Incident for which either a Solution is provided or a determination that no Solution is possible has been made, is deemed to be “Resolved.”

“Response”: Autodesk’s initial response to an Incident reported by a Support User. A Response may be an acknowledgement of receipt of a Support Request or may include substantive information regarding the nature or root cause of the Incident or Guidance related to the Incident.

“Severity Level”: the designation assigned to Incidents escalated to Autodesk pursuant to these Enterprise Success Terms. Severity Levels shall be assigned in accordance with the descriptions set out in the following table: