Autodesk electrical drawing software for engineering and architecture

What's an electrical drawing?

Electrical drawings are technical documents that depict and notate designs for electrical systems. Workers use these documents to install systems onsite. In electrical drawings, every type of component and connection has its own specialised symbol – and every detail matters.

How to read electrical drawings

Learn the symbols used to notate components in an electrical drawing.

  • Tools for diagraming lighting sources

    LIGHTS

    Use AutoCAD tools to diagram lighting sources, from klieg lights to sconces.

  • Diagram electrical circuits with AutoCAD

    SWITCHES

    From single-pole to multiple-pole, AutoCAD can help you diagram electrical circuits.

  • Plan and diagram fuses with AutoCAD

    FUSES

    Fuses limit the flow of current to prevent damage to other components. With AutoCAD, fuses are easier to design and diagram.

  • Diagram and plan electrical grounds with AutoCAD

    GROUND

    Electrical circuits must connect to the ground to maintain safety. Learn the correct ways to diagram electrical grounds with AutoCAD.

  • AutoCAD wires connect components

    WIRES

    Wires connect components and AutoCAD gives you the design power to specify what you need.

  • Resistors: diagram resistors, adjust signal levels, divide voltages

    RESISTORS

    AutoCAD gives you the design tools to diagram resistors, which reduce current flow, adjust signal levels, divide voltages and more.

  • Diagram capacitors with AutoCAD tools

    CAPACITORS

    Capacitors store potential energy; they are polarised or nonpolarised. The AutoCAD Electrical toolset enables you to diagram capacitors correctly.

  • DC to AC power sources: planning and designing tools

    POWER SOURCES

    From DC to AC currents and batteries, there are many ways to power what you make. AutoCAD makes the planning and design process easy.

See how customers use electrical drawing software

  • CAN LINES ENGINEERING

    Bottling made better

    This leading designer of bottling conveyer systems uses the AutoCAD Electrical toolset to keep customers on track.

    Watch video (3.01 min.)

  • Mammoth custom climate systems uses AutoCAD plus Inventor

    MAMMOTH, INC.

    Custom climate systems

    Using the AutoCAD Electrical toolset plus Inventor, Mammoth creates customised climate-control products for large, institutional customers.

    Read story

Specialised electrical drawing software

Subscribe to AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT and efficiently create electrical drawings. AutoCAD subscriptions include the AutoCAD Electrical toolset, made especially for electrical design. Enjoy cross-platform workflows with AutoCAD web and mobile apps.

Get started with AutoCAD tutorials and webinars

  • Video: AutoCAD interface basics

    Design environment tutorial

    Learn the basics of the AutoCAD interface and how to open essential tools.

    WATCH VIDEO

  • AutoCAD webinars for electrical drawing

    Electrical drawing webinars

    From basic schematic design to advanced file management, these webinars can get you up to speed.

    ACCESS WEBINAR SERIES

  • AutoCAD tutorials

    AutoCAD tutorials

    Get step-by-step instructions on circuit and wiring design, report generation, and a host of topics related to electrical drawings.

    LEARN MORE

Electrical drawing resources

Explore the possibilities of AutoCAD shortcut keyguide (US site) with these learning sessions, tips, and workflows.