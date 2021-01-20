Inventor Inventor
      Protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
      AutoCAD
      2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile and seven specialized toolsets.
      DOWNLOAD NOW
      Inventor Tolerance Analysis
      Inventor Tolerance Analysis software is designed to understand the cost impact of dimensional variation.
      DOWNLOAD NOW
      New features in Inventor 2022

      The latest release of Autodesk® Inventor® is packed with user-requested updates and enhancements to help manage your design process, speed up your connected engineering workflows and reduce repetitive tasks.

      • Video: Model states enables multiple variations of parts and assemblies in one document

        Model states - parts

        Manage manufacturing operations, dimensional variations and simplified representations all on one part file. (video: 2.15 min.)

      • Video: Model states enables multiple variations of parts and assemblies in one document

        Model states - assemblies

        Create multiple representations of an assembly in a single document to manage configurations and model simplification. (video: 2.15 min.)

      • Video: Inventor has tools to simplify complex assembly designs before exporting them as Revit projects.

        Revit interoperability

        Collaborate on BIM projects with improved tools to simplify and save Revit project files in Inventor. (video: 2.45 min.)

      • Video: Repurpose items from your 3D model in 2D drawing views for view orientation, annotations and lighting styles

        Drawing enhancements

        Use the camera views, manufacturing information and lighting style from your 3D model in your 2D drawing views. (video: 1.25 min.)

      • Video: Learn about performance improvements in Inventor 2022

        Productivity and performance

        See better performance when editing large assemblies and improved productivity in features you use often. (video: 4.06 min.)

      • Video: Learn about the new installation and deployment options in Inventor 2022

        Installation and deployment

        Get everyone on your team onto the latest release with a new installation and deployment experience. (video: 2.25 min.)

      See all new features for Inventor 2022 and previous releases