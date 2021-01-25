Enjoy flexible and affordable term options, access the latest updates and feel secure in your work.
When you subscribe to Genuine AutoCAD, you have immediate, unrestricted access to the latest software updates, including new features. You can also download and work with previous versions.
Try Genuine AutoCAD without a big up-front investment. Or subscribe for one or multiple years for maximum savings. Add or remove seats as needed. As project and team requirements evolve, Genuine AutoCAD can evolve with them.
Only Genuine AutoCAD gives you the peace of mind knowing your designs won’t be compromised by malware or data integrity issues.
Using torrents to get nonvalid AutoCAD software comes with significant project integrity, data security, financial and legal risks.
Nonvalid software lacks stability, causing applications to crash at critical moments. You may experience integrity issues in your designs, processes, products or structures.
You’ll have an increased risk of exposure to malware that can compromise data, including your work. Companies that install nonvalid software on their network face a 1-in-3 chance of obtaining malware.*
Using nonvalid software puts you at risk of copyright infringement or other potential legal claims. Resolving claims and malware attacks can require a significant financial investment.
Pirated software will cost you in the long run. Subscribe to Genuine AutoCAD today – our flexible, affordable plans are designed to meet your needs.
Learn more about Genuine Autodesk software, software piracy and how to protect yourself.
Genuine Autodesk software is legally licensed software purchased from Autodesk or an Autodesk Authorized Reseller. It’s free from vulnerabilities that may be found in nonvalid software.
Software piracy is the illegal copying, distribution or use of software. It occurs when one or more of the following happen:
Using nonvalid software poses a risk for individuals and organisations. Nonvalid software may have been modified and/or may include malicious code, leading to issues, including:
These issues may create safety, quality or integrity issues in your designs, processes, products or structures. Using nonvalid software also puts you and your company at risk of copyright infringement or other potential legal claims.
Using nonvalid software is an act of copyright infringement, which may result in both civil and criminal penalties. Further, Autodesk’s Terms of Use (US site) requires all customers to use Autodesk software in compliance with all applicable laws and further prohibits any act of unauthorised use, access or reproduction.
There are several ways to check the status of your software. Implementing Software Asset Management practices will provide insight into which licences are being used correctly. In addition, Autodesk may detect and send notifications to users of nonvalid software and, in accordance with Autodesk’s Terms of Use (US site), may also conduct licensing reviews.
You can protect you and your company from piracy-related issues by only subscribing to Genuine Autodesk software directly through www.autodesk.com/au or through an Autodesk Authorized Reseller. If you need assistance, you can also speak with an Autodesk salesperson.
Also, never download and install Autodesk software through torrent websites, never download and install crack software and never activate your Autodesk software using key generators or keygens.
No. Autodesk’s education and student licences cannot be used for commercial, professional, commercial training or other for-profit purposes. If you are using education or student versions for commercial purposes, visit www.autodesk.com/au to subscribe to the Autodesk product that’s right for you.
The Autodesk Genuine Service is designed to remain in place as long as Autodesk products are detected on a device. Once Autodesk products are no longer detected, the service will be disabled automatically.
AutoCAD allows you to create precise 2D and 3D drawings using specialised, industry-specific toolsets and over 750,000 intelligent objects. Subscribe today – our flexible, affordable plans are designed to meet your needs.
Many people unknowingly purchase nonvalid software. If you’ve been affected by issues related to nonvalid software use, we’re here to help.
*BSA Global Software Survey June 2018