Transforming Infrastructure with Revit:

The Boggo Road Pedestrian Bridge is a visionary project which is being undertaken by global consulting engineering firm, Robert Bird Group (RBG) during 2019-2023. RBG was tasked with developing the structural engineering solutions for an architecturally designed cable stay bridge that will not only provide a safe and efficient passage for pedestrians but also serve as a world-class piece of infrastructure in Brisbane, Australia.

As a result of urbanisation and expansion, the area has seen a significant increase in traffic congestion and limited pedestrian connectivity with the existing pedestrian infrastructure not providing a safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists. The bridge will be a game-changer for the local community, enabling connectivity and easier movement by foot, bike, scooter, and public transport. The 480-metre-long bridge is part of the Cross River Rail build – the largest infrastructure project in Queensland’s history - designed to link the public transport system with the hospital, new high school and the new science and education precinct, making it easier for many locals to get to work and access essential services.