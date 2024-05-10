Authorized Academic Partners are part of the Autodesk Learning Partner community. Learning Partners prepare people who want to make things.

If you are an educator, Academic Partners can help you inspire and empower the next generation.

If you are a student, Academic Partners can bridge the gap between you and the industries in your future. They offer collaboration opportunities, focused conversation, support for certification exams, and a commitment to connect with you—the student learner—in your classroom. Learn new skills, build important relationships, and gain practical experience.

Authorized Academic Partners provide training services. They help educators and students prepare for certification exams–on campus at educational institutions or off-campus at training location. They maintain a professional staff of Autodesk Certified Instructors who provide various learning services: