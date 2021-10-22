Ray Tracing Rendering Software

See how ray tracing software from Autodesk makes it easier and faster to render complex scenes and photorealistic characters.

Image courtesy of Marco Di Lucca

What is ray tracing?

Ray tracing is a rendering technique that delivers a realistic simulation of light, such as reflections, translucency and shadows. It brings an extra level of realism to 3D computer graphics and VFX in film (US site), TV and games.

Image courtesy of Tsubasa Nakai

Using the Media & Entertainment Collection for ray tracing

As a rendering technique, ray tracing makes it easier and more efficient to model light in detail to heighten realism in game environments and VFX. Ray tracing, included in several products in Autodesk’s Media & Entertainment Collection, allows for efficient and high-quality rendering even in complex scenes.

Image courtesy of Lee Griggs

Ray Tracing with Arnold

Arnold renderer, included in the M&E Collection and the default renderer for both 3ds Max and Maya, is built for the demands of feature-length animation and visual effects. It delivers enhanced levels of interactivity and performance, a simple and intuitive UI and the efficiency of batch rendering.

Image courtesy of Yuriy Dulich

How is ray tracing software used?

  • Creating photoreal CG characters

    Transferring an image from the mind to the screen is arguably the hardest part of being a digital artist. Artist Aviral Agarwal walks through his technique for creating realistic portraits.

    Image courtesy of Aviral Agarwal

  • Creating an underwater dystopia

    The team behind award-winning short film "The Beauty" breaks down their process for creating a convincing underwater world integrated with plastic waste.

    Image courtesy of The Beauty Team

  • Computer-generated art with a mission

    The medical illustration team at the CDC delivers a range of visual communications that bring microscopic entities to life in the interest of public health.

    Image courtesy of the CDC

Relevant software in the collection for ray tracing rendering

The Media & Entertainment Collection offers robust ray tracing and batch rendering functionality.

Ray tracing frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Ray tracing captures the effect of light and applies it to computer-generated images to create photorealistic visuals. Ray tracing is used in video game production, VFX and animation.

Each Media & Entertainment Collection subscription includes Arnold, the advanced Monte Carlo ray tracing renderer. The collection includes five Arnold licences for the utmost in batch rendering power.

Because the Media & Entertainment Collection includes Arnold software, you can render high-quality images in your tool of choice. Arnold seamlessly integrates with Maya, Houdini, Cinema 4D, 3ds Max and Katana, so you can easily add ray tracing capabilities to your workflow.