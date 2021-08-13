Stamhuis designs entire stores in minutes with generative design

Script in Dynamo with the building contour and store design visually in the background. The automated design is based on the standard set variable..
Stamhuis will do 60 or more projects in a year for one customer alone
With clients ranging from supermarkets to liquor and convenience stores, Stamhuis will do 60 or more projects in a year for one customer alone. The volume of work is further complicated by timing, especially for redesigns where the entire construction from start to finish must be completed in one week. Such is the reality of retail.