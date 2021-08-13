Stamhuis designs entire stores in minutes with generative design

“We know that if a store is closed and a customer goes to a different store, then they are likely to remain a customer there by the third visit,” says Ron Rijkers, Team Manager for BIM and Innovation, Stamhuis. “That’s why we really need to open a store within a week in order for our client to retain their own customers.”

The time crunch of design, construction, and installation is one thing. But, in the highly competitive and low-margin world of retail, cost-savings is critical across the board. That’s why Stamhuis has embraced as much automation, software, and emerging technologies in its work as possible to boost efficiency and create added value.

BIM, collaboration, and prefabrication have been a backbone of the company’s success. The firm has also optimized the customer’s decision-making process by providing VR and AR experiences for the store designs. In the past year, they’ve now taken another leap with generative design.