What’s new

New features in Inventor 2022

The latest release of Autodesk® Inventor® is packed with user-requested updates and enhancements to help manage your design process, speed up your connected engineering workflows and reduce repetitive tasks.

  Model states - parts

    Model states - parts

    Manage manufacturing operations, dimensional variations and simplified representations all on one part file. (video: 2.15 min.)

  Model states - assemblies

    Model states - assemblies

    Create multiple representations of an assembly in a single document to manage configurations and model simplification. (video: 2.15 min.)

  Revit interoperability

    Revit interoperability

    Collaborate on BIM projects with improved tools to simplify and save Revit project files in Inventor. (video: 2.45 min.)

  Drawing enhancements

    Drawing enhancements

    Use the camera views, manufacturing information and lighting style from your 3D model in your 2D drawing views. (video: 1.25 min.)

  Productivity and performance

    Productivity and performance

    See better performance when editing large assemblies and improved productivity in features you use often. (video: 4.06 min.)

  Installation and deployment

    Installation and deployment

    Get everyone on your team onto the latest release with a new installation and deployment experience. (video: 2.25 min.)

See all new features for Inventor 2022 and previous releases