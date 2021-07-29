LiRo Group

LiRo uses BIM on all its major design and construction management contracts, while expanding and innovating its practice to encompass new developments in BIM and taking full advantage of the range of tools in the Autodesk Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection.

For instance, it uses InfraWorks to help project teams plan infrastructure projects in the context of the real world. It uses other tools to produce virtual reality experiences and mixed reality technologies to create holograms of design models for immersive virtual project simulations. The firm is expanding its scan-to-BIM services by using camera-mounted drones to verify construction progress. And LiRo is repurposing models for use in the operations stage—helping its clients maximize the lifespan of their assets.