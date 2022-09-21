The company’s willingness to work with those who lack experience sets it apart from larger consultancies that may seem intimidating to the uninitiated. ITERATE prides itself on its accessibility and approachability, as well as its transparency and open communication style

Underlying these values is a commitment to agility as well as the financial necessities that come from being a small but growing business. When ITERATE started up, choosing a design platform that aligned with these values was the company’s first challenge. Roberts was a Solidworks user throughout his university education and professional career. But the cost caused him to rethink this decision.

“Choosing Autodesk Fusion 360 is kind of a big part of our success,” he says. “At first, I wanted to get a Solidworks license. But I quickly realized, if we need a second design engineer, we’ll need another license. And that would be a real struggle.”

At this point, ITERATE tried out a range of cloud-based solutions, eventually deciding on Fusion 360 because of its overall affordability and flexibility as well as the number of capabilities it included in a single platform.