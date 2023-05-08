“Sustainability is the major priority,” says Charles Cambianica, advanced design project leader at Decathlon, “but we already know that eco design is not enough. We must strive for eco innovation—which means reinventing the way we are doing business, reducing not just CO2 per product, but the global CO2 footprint of the company.”

In fact, more and more business leaders around the globe, representing companies that design and make places, objects, and experiences, recognize the business case for sustainability. In Autodesk’s global research report 2023 State of Design & Make, 80% of respondents reported that improving sustainability practices is a good long-term business decision, and that same percentage said that customers are pressuring them to define and meet sustainability goals.

“It’s not just the material that has to change,” says Cambianica, “it’s also our way of designing, because our goal is to reduce the carbon footprint of all of our products. When compared to the previous way of doing things, the company has had to go back to square one for each process.”