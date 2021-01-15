COVID-19 resources COVID-19 resources

Woman wearing a face mask and working on a tablet

Embrace a new way of working

It is more important than ever for you to be able to work, collaborate and be productive from anywhere. We can help with tips, best practices, licensing and usage information, and technical support for Autodesk products.

A man and two women wearing face coverings while working at an office conference table

The reimagined workplace

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) affecting communities, families and people around the world, this is a difficult time for all of us. Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected, directly or indirectly.

At Autodesk, our priority remains the health and well-being of our employees, customers and partners. It's important for us to support how you continue to do business during this time of uncertainty.

We're here to support you

These resources will help you to work more effectively, connect with the community and take advantage of unexpected opportunities for growth, learning and reinvention.

Strengthen your small business

Find the resources and guidance you need to adapt to the new normal. Help your business stay competitive as you reinvent, grow and thrive.

Connect with the community

Join in Office Hours every Tuesday to talk with Autodesk experts and explore industry- and product-specific groups and forums for more support.

Young man in front of a laptop wearing a blue shirt and smiling

Discover remote learning products

Successful learning can happen anywhere. Find out which Autodesk products can help you set up a thriving remote learning environment.

Industry resources

Mechanical part

Connect design & manufacturing efforts

Collaborate on open-source design efforts, validate your own ideas and find manufacturing facilities to put solutions into production and help fight COVID-19.

Cityscape at sunset

Find AEC software and resources

Discover technology that can assist your customers with design and construction challenges related to COVID-19 and get insights into preparing for a resilient future.

Customer response and reinvention

Autodesk customers combine technology, ingenuity and flexibility to help battle the global pandemic.

  Man in a gray hoodie looking at a ventilator prototype

    The Ventilator Project

    When Tyler Mantel’s start-up company was put on hold due to COVID-19, he launched The Ventilator Project to help solve the ventilator shortage.

  Rendering of a medical facility focused on a hospital bed

    Mountain Productions

    With events cancelled due to the pandemic, a staging and rigging company pivots its business to transform entertainment structures for medical use.

  Man in goggles constructing a modular hospital

    BLOX

    With hospitals under stress due to the COVID-19 crisis, this modular hospital construction firm is quickly building acute-care medical facilities.

Navigating a post-COVID world

The future of work will look very different as people explore innovative ways to respond to new protocols, priorities and opportunities.

  Grayscale photograph of an office with a woman walking down a flight of stairs

    How three global architecture and engineering firms are revitalising work in 2020

    As traditionally on-site businesses struggle to define post–COVID-19 protocols, here is a snapshot of three global architecture firms in 2020 – and how they are envisioning the future of work.

    Read story

  Four men working on a modular building in a dusty construction facility

    Social distancing and PPE help modular-construction company stay essential

    Watch how Factory_OS, a modular-construction company deemed essential because of its focus on affordable housing, keeps its workforce safe while implementing social distancing and PPE.

    Watch video

  Reflection of a woman looking into a mirror wearing virtual reality goggles with paintings in the background

    Digital museum collections bring art to the comfort of your couch

    For a long time, digitising art and culture was not always considered a priority. Then came COVID-19. Museums closed, leaving digital media as would-be visitors’ only opportunity to admire art. Going virtual was now essential.

    Read story

View of the earth as seen from space surrounded by a network of points of light

Autodesk Foundation response

and local solutions to COVID-19. Response efforts focused on building health and economic resilience of vulnerable populations, non-profits and small businesses affected by the virus. To date, the Foundation has committed $2 million to these communities – and is exploring ways to do more.

