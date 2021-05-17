DESIGN THE DETAILS

Design and document with the best-in-class 2D drafting software for as low as £1/day when you subscribe for a year.

Buy Now

Watch overview video

Try Now

Why AutoCAD LT?

Speed up your drafting and documentation with the latest features. Ensure best-in-class data fidelity with TrustedDWG™ and improve productivity by automating common tasks.

  • Innovative

    Access a comprehensive set of editing, design, and annotation tools to create detailed drawings.

  • Flexible

    Personalize your workspace, including customizing the ribbon and toolbars. Access your blocks content across devices.

  • Mobile

    View, create, edit, and share DWG™ files in a web browser or on any mobile device. Included when you subscribe.

Learn more

Compare AutoCAD plans

  • Focus on the Details

    Work efficiently with these favorite time-saving AutoCAD LT tips from pros and everyday users.


    Download now

  • Get Inspired

    Meet the designers, engineers, and architects who are using AutoCAD LT to design the details. 


    Learn more

  • Benefits of AutoCAD vs. AutoCAD LT

    See how AutoCAD could allow a user to generate designs up to 7 times quicker compared with AutoCAD LT*.


    Learn more

* Autodesk commissioned a study that explored the productivity and commercial differentiations between AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT when performing tasks ranging from creating geometry to creating plans and elevations, extracting object data, and applying and monitoring CAD standards. As with all performance tests, results may vary based on machine, operating system, filters, and even source material. While every effort has been made to make the tests as fair and objective as possible, your results may differ. Product information and specifications are subject to change without notice. Autodesk provides this information “as is”, without warranty of any kind, either express or implied.