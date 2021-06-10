By using digital tools to coordinate work processes, Autodesk Technology Centers Outsight Network residents Fologram, Windover Construction, Howick, and StrucSoft Solutions work together to automate tasks and discover data insights and innovative outcomes. While construction companies such as Windover and Howick bring a wealth of AEC industry experience to the Outsight Network, the inclusion of Fologram's mixed reality technology, Autodesk Revit and Dynamo, and StrucSoft framing software truly highlight the power of workflow coordination.