Get the whole-project view using Navisworks solutions. Combine design data created in AutoCAD, Revit, and other applications with models created by other design tools. Then, view these files with Navisworks® Freedom viewer software. NWD files viewed with Navisworks Freedom give stakeholders equal access to explore and experience whole projects.

The Navisworks Freedom free download creates compressed, more secure, NWD format files. A practical solution to streaming large CAD models, NWD files require no model preparation, third-party server hosting, setup time, or ongoing costs.

Features

Eases opening of NWD and 3D DWF files

Enables viewing of model hierarchy, object properties, and embedded review data, including viewpoints, animations, redlines, and comments

Includes full set of navigation tools, including Walk, Look Around, Zoom, Zoom Box, Pan, Orbit, Examine, Fly, and Turntable

Supports real-time display of materials and lighting

Download