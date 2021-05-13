Key features of Moldflow

Moldflow® software helps reduce manufacturing defects through plastic injection molding simulation. Access tools for injection mold design, plastic part design, and mold processing.

Screenshot showing Autodesk Moldflow Insight dashboard

Predict mold cavity filling

Predict how your injection mold cavity will fill, pack, cool, and deflect

Mesh to solve with one click

Improve your productivity by meshing and analyzing your model in one step

Collaborate using Shared Views

Collaborate using cloud-connected devices to share results, comment, and design recommendations

Spot part defects

Find potential as-manufactured part defects to reduce excess warp, sink marks, weld lines, and more

Plot results visually

Customize display methods for various simulation result plots to suit your needs

Analyze with the Report Wizard

Generate professional reports summarizing your analysis model, settings, and results

Import CAD files directly

Import native CAD files without the need to convert for simulation

Access thousands of materials

The Moldflow material database includes over 11,000 material grades

Compare results

Split the viewing window to see results side by side between studies, and lock views to sync rotations

Customize the user interface

Create a custom ribbon menu or a quick access menu. Modify mouse clicks and color schemes

Moldflow features

Moldflow provides the right tools based on your needs through Moldflow Adviser and Moldflow Insight.

Moldflow Adviser

Automated wizards

Set up simulations with guided, automated wizards to step through customizing settings for the simulation.

Runner balance

Size multi-cavity runners for even pressure and fill time with runner balance analysis.

Dynamic help

This help panel is connected to your clicks to provide an explanation of the result that is displayed, including what the result measures and what you can learn from it.

Automated mold creator

Size the mold using either the mold sizing dialog or clicking and dragging within the study window.

Results summary

Review the analysis and process inputs along with the results of each phase of the analysis within a single screen.

Cost Adviser

Estimate the total production cost per part by calculating the mold usage, material cost, material usage, mold cost, molding cost, and post-molding costs.

Moldflow Insight

Flexible solving

Use the Simulation Compute Manager (SCM) to solve analyses locally, on a server, or on the cloud.

Mold and inserts

Assign part insert, mold insert, and mold block materials, including part orthotropic inserts, from a pre-loaded database.

Automation using API

The Application Programming Interface (API) automation tools let you create custom scripts.

Thermoset materials

Simulate molding of both thermoplastic and thermoset (reactive) materials.

Valve gating

Include controlled and sequential valve gates within simulations, along with hot runner layouts.

Part and process optimization

Use automated design of experiments (DOE) and parametric analysis to locate the best process and design.

Advanced molding processes

Access complex molding processes including multi-barrel, overmolding, co-injection, gas-assisted IM, microcellular IM, and many more.

Variety of analysis sequences

In addition to typical flow, cool, and warp simulations, explore niche simulations such as birefringence, crystallinity, fiber orientation, and many more.

Comprehensive solver parameters

Improve simulation accuracy with a comprehensive set of customizable solver parameters.

