On December 7, 2022, Autodesk discontinued the sale of new and renewal of Maya LT subscriptions. You can no longer purchase new subscriptions or renew your existing Maya LT subscriptions.
Maya Creative is a more flexible and affordable version of Maya with powerful modeling, animation, rigging, and rendering tools for film, TV, and games production. You can access Maya Creative easily with Flex, a pay-as-you-go option for daily product use.
To better serve the needs of the M&E industry, we have evolved Autodesk Maya LT software into Autodesk Maya Creative: a flexible, lower-cost version of Maya with powerful modeling, animation, and rendering tools. We've removed limitations such as reduced polycount export and added several new features, including rendering capabilities, to help give you a more robust toolset for creating high-quality 3D content.
If you have paid for a Maya LT subscription, you will continue to receive technical support until the end of your current Maya LT subscription contract.