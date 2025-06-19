& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Maya Creative software includes sophisticated animation, modeling, and rendering tools to bring your vision to life.
Create lifelike animations with intuitive animation tools.
Build detailed 3D models with a powerful modeling toolset.
Render high-quality 3D images in fewer clicks.
Match your unique project goals with flexible software access.
Push your creative limits further with a robust toolset.
Explore more possibilities with tools built to handle complexity.
Modeling and animation tools in Maya Creative simplify the process of creating and editing characters and worlds, saving you time so you can focus on creativity.
Maya Creative
Maya
Animation and rigging
3D modeling
Rendering
Dynamics and effects
Autodesk Maya Creative is a professional 3D animation, modeling, and rendering toolset for film, TV, and game production.
Autodesk Maya Creative is used by 3D modelers and animators across the film, TV, and game industries.
No, Autodesk Maya Creative is only available through Autodesk Flex, a pay-as-you-go option for daily product use. Visit the Autodesk Flex Benefits page to learn more.
Maya Creative can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Apple® macOS®. See Maya Creative system requirements (US Site) for details.
Autodesk Maya software provides tools for a wide range of tasks such as motion graphics, dynamics, simulation, and FX, while Autodesk Maya Creative offers professional 3D tools including animation, rigging, modeling, and rendering. Compare Maya and Maya Creative.
To better serve the needs of the media and entertainment industry, we have evolved Autodesk Maya LT software into Autodesk Maya Creative: a flexible, lower-cost version of Maya with powerful modeling, animation, and rendering tools. To provide you with the creative toolset of Maya without the limitations of Maya LT, such as reduced polycount export, we've added several new features to help give you a more robust toolset for creating high-quality 3D content.