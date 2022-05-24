Key features of Info360 Asset 2025

Discover key functionalities of Info360 Asset that help infrastructure asset managers effectively prepare and deliver asset improvement plans.

View of an individual asset’s attributes and condition, with map location of the asset

Designed for the water industry 

Get a digital representation of water and wastewater asset condition, risk, and performance

Inspection upload from the field 

Find out which inspection data and media have uploaded successfully or are missing

Inspection review 

Incorporate inspection, defect, and video review for an efficient approval workflow

Automate defect coding 

Ensure inspections comply with national coding standards and quickly find data issues using Info360 Asset validation engine

Defect review 

Conveniently add, edit, or delete observations while watching the synchronized CCTV video and images

Automated condition scoring 

Review overall, structural, and O&M condition grades and ratings, and visualize geo-referenced observations displayed on pipes

Risk assessment 

Model multiple LoF and CoF methods using condition, asset, performance, and GIS data

GIS and tabular data 

Take advantage of GIS layers and user-defined tabular data to calculate CoF and LoF, respectively

Continuous risk updates 

Update risk models based on newer-condition inspections and incidents, and track risk trends

Risk results interpretation 

See spatial distribution of risk results on a thematic map, and review individual assets using dashboards

Guiding renewal decisions 

Set up simple or complex queries and decision points to prescribe asset rehabilitation actions 

Share asset information 

Give stakeholders read-only access to asset, condition, performance, and risk details

What’s new in Info360 Asset 2025

New features of Info360 Asset 2025

ENHANCED

Import GIS data via shapefiles

Improve the speed of your onboarding in Info360 Asset by importing your GIS asset with the new direct import method. Simply drag and drop your shapefile into Info360 Asset’s import function to utilize relevant geospatial files.

ENHANCED

Multiparameter risk modeling

Enable more advanced risk analysis using a two-parameter pivot table for defining Likelihood of Failure (LoF) and Consequence of Failure (CoF), allowing complex risk component creation. Users can set up categories for CoF and assign scores based on factors like asset criticality and proximity analysis.

ENHANCED

Adjust map zoom levels for inspections

When viewed within your map, inspections and defects are now visible at all zoom levels, ensuring consistent visualization. Customize map themes to specify zoom settings, stroke width, and color, enhancing your ability to display pipeline conditions irrespective of zoom level. (video: 13 sec.)
Video: Demo of adjusting map zoom level

NEW

Inspections Notifications Manager

Enhance communication between the field and office teams with notifications that inform users of new inspections and status changes, including options for viewing, filtering, and bulk deleting. Additionally, users can select and delete notifications within a specific date and type.

NEW

VAPAR Solutions AI integration

Within Info360 Asset, use VAPAR Solutions AI (licensed separately) to review your CCTV footage to code your inspection footage, identify and classify pipe defects, and flag problems for review. (video: 21 sec.)
Video: Demo of VAPAR Solutions AI integration

NEW

Model results from InfoWorks WS Pro

Info360 Asset now integrates with InfoWorks WS Pro, enabling detailed understanding of water network pipe failures for consequence of failure analysis. It offers a simulation tab for risk models, incorporating data such as customers affected and cost. Foster informed decision-making by visualizing impacts and costs of pipe failures. (video: 22 sec.)
Video: Demo of model results from InfoWater WS Pro

NEW

Model results from InfoWater Pro

Info360 Asset now incorporates InfoWater Pro results, providing asset-by-asset hydraulic model calculations for flow, pressure, and velocity. This aids in determining the likelihood and consequence of pipe failures. It enhances maintenance planning by identifying pipes under high pressure or with low velocity. (video: 16 sec.)
Video: Demo of model results from InfoWater Pro

NEW

Integrated workflow for inspections

Connect the office and field with streamlined collaboration, data exchange, and communication within the inspection and approval process—directly in the application. The inspection workflow simplifies submissions, reviews, and approvals, enabling easy flagging, correction, and re-submission of inspections for transparent review, edit, and data tracking. (video: 37 sec.)
Video: Demo of integrated workflow for inspections

NEW

Automated inspection merges 

With the ingenuity of new automated inspection merges, users can merge partial pipe inspections, including associated CCTV footage and imagery, into a single, comprehensive inspection. Use partial inspections and improve risk assessment accuracy to facilitate precise planning for pipe rehabilitations based on actual inspection data. (video: 26 sec.)
Video: Demo of inspection merge

NEW

Asset data grid

Benefit from the asset data grid view for efficient location and sorting of asset information, including pipes, manholes, pumps, tanks, and reservoirs. The new grid view allows direct data modification, nested filtering, and translation to a map view for visual asset overview.

NEW

Advanced filters on inspection tables

Advanced criteria-based filtering ensures accurate inspections and data reviews for precise inspection targeting and detail validation. Users can now conduct column filtering in the Inspection List or Condition Summary Tables, make layout modifications by hiding or pinning columns, and help find specific sets of inspections.

NEW

Standard work order date-time format

For inspection and work order management, get a consistent format for importing date-time data from various sources, including Esri tools, CSV files, and GeoJSON spatial layers. The standard format ensures accurate analysis and data handling for tasks like reviewing CCTV inspections and associated work orders.

NEW

Australian WSA CCTV inspection standards

WSA 05-2020 Conduit Inspection Reporting Code of Australia, Version 4.1 support is added to Info360 Asset. Enable water authorities, local councils, and consulting partners to upload pipeline and manhole CCTV inspections and associated media through the web portal.

NEW

Risk and rehab results to ArcGIS Online

Two-way data exchange with ArcGIS Online is now enabled, allowing you to export results from Info360 Asset risk models and rehab decision trees for further analysis or reporting. This integration promotes seamless data exchange between Info360 Asset and ArcGIS Online. (video: 55 sec.)
Video: Demo of two-way data exchange with ArcGIS Online

NEW

Risk and rehab results for water assets

Create risk models and rehabilitation decision trees for water distribution pipes, offering a more comprehensive view of water distribution asset data. The water asset risk models are based on asset attributes, spatial proximity, and custom tables. Plot them on the application’s base map for better visualization. (video: 34 sec.)
Video: Demo of risk and rehabilitation results for water assets

NEW

Condition and inspection status charts 

New charts offer a visual overview of assets' condition and inspection status. Horizontal bar charts display inspection statuses and the percentage of missing media inspections. A new Charts tab features pie charts demonstrating the distribution of assets per condition grade, materials, widths, or years laid. (video: 32 sec.)
Video: Demo of condition and inspection status charts

NEW

Rehab actions on network map

Visualize your rehabilitation actions assigned to assets on the network map following the execution and publication of results from the rehabilitation decision tree. The new map update supports 10 rehabilitation layers, and customizable visibility and color themes for layers and sublayers.

NEW

5x5 matrix for risk analysis

Info360 Asset expands its advanced approach to risk analysis with 5x5 matrices to determine risk grades based on easy-to-configure combinations of LoF and CoF scores. The 5x5 matrix for risk analysis enables flexible weighting between LoF and CoF and supports additive and multiplicative risk calculation methods. (video: 1:46 min.)
Video: Demo of 5x5 matrix for risk analysis

NEW

Australia cloud data hosting 

Hosting Info360 Asset is now deployed to the AWS data center in Sydney, Australia, enabling faster access, improved performance, and robust data security. The localization ensures data sovereignty within Australia, adheres to local data protection regulations, and provides reduced data latency for improved user experience.

NEW

Inspection results to ArcGIS Online

Export CCTV layers with inspection details, condition scores, and observation layers with defect observations to ArcGIS Online. Use them in ArcGIS Online to analyze asset condition scores or track CCTV operations. This integration helps field crews identify and locate underground asset defects more efficiently.

ENHANCED

Work task data in risk models

Incorporate work task data into risk models, scoring assets based on specific parameters like repair type or cleaning method. Info360 Asset uses information from the most recently completed task for each asset, providing an up-to-date task for each asset to include in risk assessments.

More features of Info360 Asset

Existing Info360 Asset features

Connect to ArcGIS Online

Connect to ArcGIS Online to bring spatial layers, asset geometry, and information into Info360 Asset. Publish Info360 Asset-derived risk and rehab results to ArcGIS Online. (video: 1:22 min.)

Publish risk scenarios

Select which Info360 Asset risk scenario(s) to publish for visualization on the thematic map, review risk trend and summary risk results in each asset, and make risk results available for rehabilitation decision support. (video: 1:04 min.)

Defect and custom table rehab queries

You can now choose to base your decision tree queries on specific asset defects from CCTV inspections, or custom data tables you have imported into Info360 Asset. (video: 1:24 min.)

Water assets in risk and rehab support

Info360 Asset now supports the use of water distribution assets with risk analysis and decision trees for guidance on asset actions. (video: 55 sec.)

WSA conduit inspection code support

The WSA 05-2020 conduit inspection code for Australia is now supported in Info360 Asset. You can use it for upload and review of inspections, condition assessment, risk analysis, and rehabilitation decision support. (video: 1:49 min.)

MSCC CCTV condition standard support


Score and grade inspection data according to the Manual of Sewer Condition Classification (MSCC) 4 or 5 standards. (video: 3:35 min.)

Water distribution assets

Import water assets such as pipes, hydrants, meters, pumps, valves, tanks, boreholes, fittings, treatment works, for visualization on Info360 Asset maps. (video: 52 sec.)

Risk scenarios

Build, assess, and store several risk configurations consisting of varying weighted LoF and CoF models. Change the scoring of LoF and CoF components, add or replace risk categories within LoF and CoF, and view risk scenarios on the map. (video: 13 sec.)

Decision tree and query duplication

Duplicate any existing rehabilitation decision tree or any query and actions you may have set up within a decision tree, to streamline decision tree building and editing processes. (video: 42 sec.)

Decision tree results export

Export the rehabilitation planning results as a CSV report for your specific use or to import the results into any other systems you may have. (video: 33 sec.)

Better decision tree query definition

Use the number of defects for each asset, to build queries and prescribe asset actions.

Rehabilitation decision tree

Info360 Asset provides an intuitive canvas interface for building decision trees and creating query expressions using attributes, inspections, condition, risk, or user-defined data. From this, you can prescribe rehabilitation actions, determine costs, and develop budgets.

Manhole inspection (MACP) support

Support for NASSCO MACP (Manhole Assessment Certification Program) standard in addition to PACP extends the condition assessment capabilities of Info360 Asset to include manholes as well as pipes. Manhole inspections and associated defect observations are managed together with videos and images.

Import additional data for risk profiles

In addition to distance to a critical facility layer, use spatial proximity to any GIS layers, such as road speed, to advance consequence of failure analysis. Import tabular data (for example, historical operation and maintenance data) that may reside in other systems such as CMMS, to improve LoF analysis.

Customized input data

Include your own tabular and spatial data to use for LoF and CoF modeling and rehabilitation decision support. Enhance risk and rehabilitation models to include a wider variety of input data appropriate for your water network.

Bulk-ingest inspections without media

Ingest and more quickly approve inspections in bulk for risk models and rehabilitation decision support. Display inspections on the map for viewing by all users without uploading associated media, with the option to upload large media files later.

CSV export of Info360 Asset tables

Export various Info360 Asset tables to CSV files, including the Risk Details report and Pipeline Inspection Condition Summary report.

Inspection upload portal

Inform field crews or contractors which inspection database and media have uploaded to Info360 Asset successfully, and which deliverables are missing. Choose to upload large media files later when in areas of better bandwidth.

Inspection review and approval

Easily review, approve or reject, find, and manage inspections. View inspection status, including inspections that have already been reviewed and published, those being reviewed, and those that have been rejected and need updating from the field.

Condition management and assessment

Synchronous integration between the inspection observation table, image display, and video replay makes it easy to review inspections. The ability to add, update, or delete observations, combined with auto-calculated condition ratings based on appropriate national standard, improves the accuracy of individual inspections.

Risk assessment

Build and apply different risk models to determine the likelihood and consequence of failure, using the information managed in Info360 Asset, including asset attributes, condition, tabular data, and GIS layers. View risk trend as risk is updated based on newer condition inspections and incidents.

Democratization of asset information

Utility stakeholders can visualize and locate asset condition and risk on a thematic map of the network using an easy-to-understand, web-based environment. Finding and viewing assets is risk-free, because no data alteration can occur. 

Imported data tracking

View imported data history. Bring in GIS data, including points, lines, and polygons, in GeoJSON format for use in background maps and to improve risk profiles. Import user-defined tables in CSV format, with fields you can use in risk analysis.

Easy control of project settings

As an administrator of Info360 Asset, control general settings for users of the application, including setting up date and time formats, time zone, and unit type (metric or imperial). 

User permission management

As an administrator of Info360 Asset, manage user access, including access permissions: full access, view-only access (for stakeholders), and inspection-only access (for contractors). 