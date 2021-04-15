How to buy
Autodesk Flame software is a powerful finishing and visual effects solution with an integrated environment that accelerates creative workflows.
Deliver commercials, TV episodes, and films with pixel-perfect visual effects powered by artificial intelligence (AI)
Enhance every project with a robust, integrated color grading and finishing toolset
Build complex 3D scenes with an intuitive, node-based compositing system
Realize your creative vision with a comprehensive 2D and 3D toolset.
Access an industry-leading integrated toolset for quick finishing workflows.
Take Flame everywhere with on-premises and cloud solutions for improved collaboration.
Flame enables you to exceed client demands faster, whether it’s bringing a massive CG monster to the streets of New York City or adding digital makeup to the world’s next big music star.
Extract mattes of the human body, head, and face with AI-powered tools for color adjustment, relighting, and beauty work. Isolate skies and salient objects quickly for grading and VFX jobs.
Edit, composite, and color correct in one environment, without toggling between software.
–Amaan Akram, Head of VFX, Untold Studios
—Renée Tymn, Flame Artist, Digital Banshee
–Andre Basso, Founder, 9th Street Films
—Rufus Blackwell, VFX Artist, Studio Rufus
Autodesk Flame is used for visual effects and finishing work on commercials, TV episodes, trailers, and features.
Autodesk Flame is used by VFX supervisors, CG compositing artists, 3D world builders, colorists, and finishers for film and TV productions.
Your Flame subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
Autodesk Flame can run on Apple®, macOS®, and Linux®. See Flame system requirements (US Site) for details.
With a subscription to Autodesk Flame software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Flame here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
