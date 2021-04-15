Autodesk Flame: Ignite every story from start to finish

Finishing and visual effects (VFX) software

Image courtesy of MBUSA, M+P, The-Artery

What is Autodesk Flame?

Autodesk Flame software is a powerful finishing and visual effects solution with an integrated environment that accelerates creative workflows.

  • Deliver commercials, TV episodes, and films with pixel-perfect visual effects powered by artificial intelligence (AI)

  • Enhance every project with a robust, integrated color grading and finishing toolset

  • Build complex 3D scenes with an intuitive, node-based compositing system

Why use Autodesk Flame?

Create stunning visual effects

Realize your creative vision with a comprehensive 2D and 3D toolset.

Deliver content faster

Access an industry-leading integrated toolset for quick finishing workflows.

Collaborate more efficiently

Take Flame everywhere with on-premises and cloud solutions for improved collaboration.

What you can do with Autodesk Flame

“My Universe” music video from Coldplay X BTS, made with Flame (video: 29 sec.)

Work at the speed of 2D compositing—with 3D VFX

Flame enables you to exceed client demands faster, whether it’s bringing a massive CG monster to the streets of New York City or adding digital makeup to the world’s next big music star.

View how machine learning tools work (video: 3:41 min.)

Discover unique ways to isolate and modify objects

Extract mattes of the human body, head, and face with AI-powered tools for color adjustment, relighting, and beauty work. Isolate skies and salient objects quickly for grading and VFX jobs.

Hasbro commercial VFX breakdown, composited in Flame (video: 1 sec.). Video courtesy of Bilali Mack.

Create in a simple, task-based environment

Edit, composite, and color correct in one environment, without toggling between software.

Which Autodesk Flame product is right for you?

People watch purple explosion near backyard pool

Flame

A complete visual effects and editorial finishing solution

Person walks into a damaged building

Flare

A compatible creative assistant station for Flame

Profile of lion’s head

Flame Assist

A compatible timeline-centric assistant station for Flame

Beauty shot of person with dark hair and red lipstick

Lustre

A real-time color grading software for creative look development

Explore Flame resources

TUTORIALS

Flame Learning Channel

Watch tutorials of all levels to help you learn Flame.

COMMUNITY

Logik Community

Join Logik’s community of Flame artists for streams, podcasts, discussions, and more.

ARTICLES

Flame Blog

Read Flame news and stories from VFX studios.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Flame used for?

Autodesk Flame is used for visual effects and finishing work on commercials, TV episodes, trailers, and features.

Who uses Autodesk Flame?

Autodesk Flame is used by VFX supervisors, CG compositing artists, 3D world builders, colorists, and finishers for film and TV productions. 

Which versions of Autodesk Flame can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Flame subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Which operating system does Flame run on? 

Autodesk Flame can run on Apple®, macOS®, and Linux®. See Flame system requirements (US Site) for details.

Can I install Flame on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk Flame software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my Flame free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Flame here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription

How much does a Flame subscription cost?

The price of an annual Flame subscription is  and the price of a monthly Flame subscription is . The price of a three-year Flame subscription is 

