Electrical toolset is included with AutoCAD 2025

Boost productivity by up to 95%* with electrical design features that help you create, modify, and document electrical controls systems. With the Electrical toolset, you can:

  • Access a library of 65,000+ intelligent electrical symbols

  • Automate numbering of wires and generation of component tags

  • Generate and update multiple customized reports automatically

Electrical panel designed with the Electrical toolset

Electrical toolset features

Discover specialized tools for electrical design

65,000+ electrical symbols

Choose from an extensive library of easy-to-use, colorful, and customizable electrical symbols to use in your projects. If an existing symbol doesn’t meet your needs, you can convert symbols or create custom components on the fly using the Symbol Builder tool.

Automation of wires and component tags

Save time with enhanced automation, allowing for automatic numbering of wires and generation of component tags.

Automatic reports

Simplify your workflow and save time by automatically generating and updating multiple customized reports.

Support for electrical standards

In addition to supporting the latest electrical standards, the Electrical toolset continues to provide the JIC and older IEC symbol libraries for legacy support.

Easily manage projects

Use the Project Manager’s time-saving features to boost productivity and simplify your project. Re-tag components, easily make changes to your file, and access simple export options.

Circuit design and reuse

Simplify your electrical design with Circuit Builder. Access prepopulated data to build and annotate a sampling of motor control and power feed circuits.

SQL catalog support

Save time with SQL catalog database support. When you generate a Bill of Materials in Autodesk Vault, the data from your AutoCAD Electrical drawings will be automatically added to the report, including the details in the catalog database.

Coil and contact cross-referencing

Simplify your projects by keeping track of parent/child contacts in real time while Circuit Builder dynamically builds the circuit, assigning each component a component tag.

PLC I/O drawings from spreadsheets

Speed up your workflow by using a single data file to generate multiple drawings. Define a project’s I/O assignments and generate PLC drawings automatically from a spreadsheet, database, or comma-delimited text file.

Man working in the electrical workshop

Benefits of the Electrical toolset

In this study, the Electrical toolset boosted productivity by up to 95%,* bringing dramatic time savings to common AutoCAD electrical design tasks.

*Disclaimer

Productivity data based on a series of studies commissioned by Autodesk to an outside consultant. The seven toolset studies compared basic AutoCAD to the specialized toolsets within AutoCAD when performing tasks commonly done by experienced AutoCAD users. As with all performance tests, results may vary based on machine, operating system, filters, and even source material. While every effort has been made to make the tests as fair and objective as possible, your results may differ. Product information and specifications are subject to change without notice. Autodesk provides this information “as is,” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied.