AutoLISP: Leverage AutoLISP to streamline workflows and enforce CAD standards through automation.

Smart Blocks: Automatically place blocks in your drawing based on where you’ve inserted the same ones in your drawing—or search and convert objects into new, existing, or recently used blocks.

Autodesk Assistant: Access helpful support and solutions related to features and your design challenges without leaving AutoCAD.

Activity Insights: Follow version history with file comparison tools to track updates for shared DWG with detailed properties.

File Open Performance: On average, 2D files will open 2x faster in AutoCAD LT 2025 vs. AutoCAD LT 2025**.

Trace: Safely review and add feedback directly to a DWG file without altering the existing drawing.

Count: Automate counting blocks or geometry with the Count command.

Share: Send a controlled copy of your drawing to teammates and colleagues to access wherever they are.

Push to Autodesk Docs: Push your CAD drawing sheets as PDFs to Autodesk Docs from AutoCAD.

Drawing history: See changes made to your drawing over time. (merged with Activity Insights as of AutoCAD LT 2025).

Xref compare: Compare two versions of an external xref and implement changes without leaving your current drawing.

Blocks palette: Insert blocks efficiently from the Libraries tab on desktop or in the AutoCAD web app.

Quick measure: Quickly display all nearby measurements including areas and perimeters in a drawing by hovering your mouse.

Trim and extend (enhanced): Automatically select all potential boundaries with the default Quick mode.

Purge (redesigned): Remove multiple unneeded objects with easy selection and object preview.

DWG™ compare: Compare two versions of a drawing or xref without leaving your current window.

PDF import: Import geometry (SHX font files, fills, raster images, and TrueType text) into a drawing from a PDF.

Save to web and mobile: Save drawings and their associated xrefs from your desktop to view and edit in AutoCAD on the web and on mobile.

New views and viewports: Easily add saved views to your layouts.

High-resolution monitor support: View your designs on 4K- and higher-resolution displays.