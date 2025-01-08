The key element in the performance-capture process is still a performance—an actor moving and behaving as a character. It was largely Serkis’s exploration of a skittish, spiky personality that made the character Gollum work so well in The Two Towers and The Return of the King. For Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, star Owen Teague studied ape movement at a primate sanctuary to bring authenticity to his performance.

When Serkis told the media about the upcoming Rings project The Hunt for Gollum, he said the technology is actually freeing. “It’s now reached a level where the authorship of the performances allows you to actually internalize more without any sense of overacting,” he said. “This is something that is clearly working at a much greater and a deeper level now.”

But there’s a caveat now that a director can watch a scene on a tablet as it’s being performed, with the character rig applied to performance-capture data in real time. Winquist says: “A filmmaker doesn’t need to focus on the ‘apeness’ of it—we can make all sorts of postproduction adjustments, like make a character taller or fit in the frame better. The biggest thing to focus on is the nuance of what’s happening on the actor’s face, the subtlest little microadjustments. I’d be concerned about sanding off the rough edges that make a human performance what it is. If the director can’t see that because they’re looking at an approximation with a real-time low-res proxy facial rig applied, they won’t have the information they need to decide if take 5 or take 6 is better.”

Winquist adds that no matter how good the technology gets, the director and animators need to really see what the actor’s giving—subtle eye movements of just a couple of pixels means everyone can see “the gears spinning.”

There is a balance where performance capture on set and CGI augmentation during postproduction coexist. “There are moments where we have to invent something the director didn’t get on the day of the shoot for whatever reason,” Winquist says. “They say the film’s really made in the editing room, and someone often says, ‘If we knew then what we know now, we could have shot this differently—but, hey Wētā FX, can you help us?’”

Again, everything comes back to the performance. “Our animators are insanely talented, but there’s something in that space between a director and an actor,” he continues. “That experimentation happens then and there. If you pass it off to VFX, there’s still a lag to turn an update around, even if it’s just a couple of hours. By then, that magic that only happens on set; that spontaneity is gone.”