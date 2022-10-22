AutoCAD vs Civil 3D

Compare the features of AutoCAD and Civil 3D and learn about the differences between the two design software.

Print
See product details
See product details

Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, and more

See product details
Collapse all
Expand all
Hide similar features
Show similar features

Pricing

Monthly SGD 357 SGD 435 SGD 556
Annual SGD 2,845 SGD 3,465 SGD 4,441
3 year SGD 8,533 SGD 10,393 SGD 13,323

Overview

Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.

Civil engineering design software with integrated features to improve drafting, design, and construction documentation.

Powerful BIM and CAD tools to unlock workflows for designers, engineers, and contractors.

Documentation

Xref compare Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Smart annotation tools Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Dimensioning, hatching, revision clouds Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
TrustedDWG™ file validation Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Print batches of drawings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Create reusable block libraries Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Detect and comply with CAD standards Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Tracked changes within drawings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark

Architecture design

Design walls, doors, windows Checkmark Checkmark
Floor plans, sections, elevations Checkmark Checkmark
Create geometry from floor plans Checkmark Checkmark
Automate with the Architecture toolset Checkmark Checkmark
8,500+ intelligent architectural objects Checkmark Checkmark
Supports AIA 2nd edition layer standards Checkmark Checkmark
BS1192 DIN 276, ISYBAU Long Format Checkmark Checkmark
ISYBAU Short Format, and STLB Checkmark Checkmark

Mechanical design

Design parts, assemblies, products Checkmark Checkmark
Intelligent tool palletes Checkmark Checkmark
Import external CAD geometry Checkmark Checkmark
Automate bills of materials creation Checkmark Checkmark
Automate part updates Checkmark Checkmark
Assign parametric constraints for parts Checkmark Checkmark
Object materials and mass properties Checkmark Checkmark
700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts Checkmark Checkmark
ISO, ANSI, DIN, JIS, BSI, CSN, and GB support Checkmark Checkmark

Map 3D toolset

Incorporate GIS topology Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Create, maintain CAD, GIS data Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Aggregate GIS data with design data Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Access spatial data in multiple sources Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Electric N. Amer./Europe data schemas Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Reports for water, wastewater, and gas Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Create geometries from geomap data Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Insert geomapping data Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark

Electrical design

Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams Checkmark Checkmark
Organize in a project-based structure Checkmark Checkmark
Use consistent project standards Checkmark Checkmark
Wiring diagram error checking Checkmark Checkmark
65,000+ intelligent electrical symbols Checkmark Checkmark
AS, GB, IEC, JIC, and IEEE standards Checkmark Checkmark

Mechanical, electrical, piping

Accurate MEP documentation Checkmark Checkmark
Create MEP drawings Checkmark Checkmark
MEP, HVAC symbol libraries Checkmark Checkmark
10,500+ intelligent MEP objects Checkmark Checkmark
Support AIA 2nd ed., BS1192 Descriptive Checkmark Checkmark
Support BS1192 – AUG Version 2 standards Checkmark Checkmark
Piping parts alignment Checkmark Checkmark
Calculate forces on parts, objects Checkmark Checkmark
Materials reports Checkmark Checkmark

Plant 3D

Create schematic diagrams, plant layouts Checkmark Checkmark
Create, maintain plant design drawings Checkmark Checkmark
Automate P&IDs Checkmark Checkmark
Share isometrics, orthographics reports Checkmark Checkmark
Materials reports Checkmark Checkmark
400+ intelligent plant objects Checkmark Checkmark
Includes equipment, support templates Checkmark Checkmark
Structural members to support 40 standards Checkmark Checkmark

Rail design

Alignment and profile design Checkmark Checkmark
Corridor modeling Checkmark Checkmark
Design automation Checkmark Checkmark
Platform edge design Checkmark Checkmark
Special trackwork design Checkmark Checkmark
Project Explorer for Civil 3D Checkmark
Light rail and tram vehicle tracking Checkmark

Road and highway design

Materials and quantities Checkmark Checkmark
Roundabout design Checkmark Checkmark
Corridor modeling Checkmark Checkmark
Design automation Checkmark Checkmark
Drainage design Checkmark Checkmark
Intersection design Checkmark Checkmark
Road rehabilitation Checkmark Checkmark
Project Explorer for Civil 3D Checkmark
Swept path analysis Checkmark

Site design

Materials and quantities Checkmark Checkmark
Parking lot layout Checkmark Checkmark
Roundabout design Checkmark Checkmark
Storm & sanitary sewer detailed design Checkmark Checkmark
Corridor modeling Checkmark Checkmark
Design automation Checkmark Checkmark
Pressurized utilities Checkmark Checkmark
Survey Checkmark Checkmark
Terrain modeling Checkmark Checkmark
Grading Checkmark Checkmark
Geotechnical Modeler for Civil 3D Checkmark Checkmark
Swept path analysis Checkmark
Grading Optimization for Civil 3D Checkmark
Project Explorer for Civil 3D Checkmark

Bridge design

Bridge alignment, profile, section modeling Checkmark Checkmark
Parametric bridge modeling Checkmark
Spreadsheets for repetitive tasks Checkmark
Structural analysis Checkmark
Girder calculations for optioneering Checkmark
Hybrid grillage / Finite element models Checkmark
Publish bridge model to Revit Checkmark
Rebar detailing and drawing production Checkmark

Conceptual design

Storm & sanitary sewer conceptual design Checkmark Checkmark
Roadside grading Checkmark Checkmark
Roundabout design Checkmark Checkmark
Theme palettes Checkmark
Cross-section views Checkmark
Component roads Checkmark
Component-based bridge design Checkmark

Context modeling

Model existing environment Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import 3D Models Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Design corridor Checkmark Checkmark
Revit Model Integration Checkmark

Analysis and simulation

Material quantities Checkmark Checkmark
Stormwater analysis Checkmark Checkmark
Alignment & Profile optimization Checkmark
Line of sight analysis Checkmark
Bridge line girder analysis Checkmark
Flood simulation Checkmark
Mobility simulation Checkmark
Traffic simulation Checkmark

Visualization

Animation (Export to 3ds Max) Checkmark Checkmark
Atmospheric effects Checkmark
Storyboarding and animations Checkmark

Reality capture

Generate terrain from point clouds Checkmark Checkmark
Generate feature from point clouds Checkmark
Scan to Mesh Checkmark
Generate point clouds Checkmark
Photo processing Checkmark

Plan production and documentation

Plan and profile sheet generation Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
QTO and earthwork calculations Checkmark Checkmark
Construction documentation Checkmark Checkmark

Collaboration and interoperability

IFC import and export Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Corridor data shortcut (DREF) Checkmark Checkmark
Import and convert PDFs Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Export blocks to Inventor, BIM 360 Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Integrate coordinated BIM models Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import/export drawings to BIM 360, Inventor Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import/export from Revit, Fusion 360 Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Attach, edit, display point clouds Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Connector for ArcGIS Checkmark Checkmark
Collaboration for Civil 3D Checkmark Checkmark

APIs and automation

Create custom keystroke commands Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Edit multiple object properties Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
AutoLISP programming and automation Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Visual LISP functionality Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Visual Basic applications Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Record repetitive keystroke sequences Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Industry-specific object libraries Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Macros Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark

System requirements

Processor

Dual-core Intel Core 2 or equivalent AMD; CPU must support SSE 4.1

Minimum: 2.5–2.9 GHz Recommended: 3+ GHz

Minimum: 2.5–2.9 GHz Recommended: 3+ GHz
Microsoft Windows

10, 64-bit

10, 64-bit

10, 64-bit
Apple macOS

Linux

Disk space

16 GB

16+ GB

16-30+ GB
RAM

8-16+ GB

8-16+ GB

8-16+ GB
Video graphics card

DirectX 10.1 capable 2+ GB VRAM

DirectX 12 compliant 1-4+ GB VRAM

DirectX 12 compliant 1-4+ GB VRAM
Browsers

Chrome, Firefox

Chrome

Chrome