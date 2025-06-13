*Promotion for new AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT customers:

This promotion offers the following discounts to new customers when they purchase AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT through the Autodesk online store. Offer cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions and does not apply where prohibited or restricted by law. Refer to details of the promotion below.

Period: June 16, 2025 - July 31, 2025

Products and Discounts:



AutoCAD 1-year subscription - Up to 16.67% off Suggested Retail Price (excluding taxes) AutoCAD LT 1-year subscription - Up to 16.67% off Suggested Retail Price (excluding taxes)

Eligible Customers:



New customers who have not purchased Autodesk AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT from Autodesk in the past 3 years Customers who have purchased any version of Autodesk AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT from an authorized reseller in the past 3 years are not eligible. Customers who have purchased Autodesk AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT in the past 3 years but have received a refund in accordance with the terms and conditions of the product may be eligible for this promotion. Customers who have not purchased any version of Autodesk AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT in the past 3 years and are only using a trial version may be eligible for this promotion.

Subscriptions may be automatically renewed based on the customer's purchase method. AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OR THIS ENTIRE PROMOTION AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION. PRICES FOR AUTODESK SOFTWARE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND MAY VARY BY COUNTRY.

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2025 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.