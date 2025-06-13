& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Purchase a 1-year subscription to AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT, and receive 2 months free! You'll only be billed for 10 months.
Conditions apply*.
Optimise your 2D and 3D design workflows with CAD software trusted by millions.
Claim your exclusive offer with the link below.
Best-in-class 2D design and drafting software.
Claim your exclusive offer with the link below.
*Promotion for new AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT customers:
This promotion offers the following discounts to new customers when they purchase AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT through the Autodesk online store. Offer cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions and does not apply where prohibited or restricted by law. Refer to details of the promotion below.
Period: June 16, 2025 - July 31, 2025
Products and Discounts:
Eligible Customers:
Subscriptions may be automatically renewed based on the customer's purchase method. AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OR THIS ENTIRE PROMOTION AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION. PRICES FOR AUTODESK SOFTWARE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND MAY VARY BY COUNTRY.
Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2025 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.