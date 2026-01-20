Flow Production Tracking (formerly Shotgrid)

Bring every team together for a seamless production

Unlock faster planning, smoother collaboration, and a connected pipeline with one powerful tool.

Flow Production Tracking overview (video: 1:50 min.)

Keep complex tasks and teams on track

Set up, track, and schedule every step of your project - no matter how complex. Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) provides a central hub for managing resources, tracking assets, and keeping people connected at every stage of production.

  • Keep a constant pulse on budgets and timelines.
  • Track shots and assets through the pipeline in real time.
  • Easily identify over and underutilized resources and rebalance workloads.
  • Boost artist productivity with integrations for all your creative apps.

Connect teams to simplify complex projects

Manage every step in one tool

Centralize your production pipeline with Flow Production Tracking. Unify assets, tasks, reviews, and data in a secure cloud system built for seamless team collaboration.

 

Review anywhere, together

With Flow Production Tracking, teams can review work, share feedback, and stay aligned in one connected environment - whether they’re in the same room or around the world.

 

Keep creative teams in sync

Let artists stay in the zone. Flow Production Tracking integrates feedback and version history directly into their creative tools, making reviews and updates seamless.

 

Why global teams use Flow Production Tracking

See Flow Production Tracking in action

Tiny Chef

ShadowMachine

Streamlining stop-motion production for Tiny Chef

Discover how ShadowMachine used Flow Production Tracking and Flow Capture to streamline communications, organize data, and flag early disruptions to workflows and capacities.

 

Watch video (25:26 min.)

Image courtesy of ShadowMachine

Man using a racket

Zero VFX

Acing intricate VFX workflows for Challengers

Learn how Zero VFX coordinated resource planning, filming, and post-production for more than 900 VFX shots - including a 24-second tennis volley from the ball’s POV - with Flow Production Tracking.

 

Read story (US Site)

Image courtesy of Zero VFX

A man supercharged with lighting

WeFX

Accelerating projects for a booming VFX studio

See how Toronto-based VFX studio WeFX has leveraged Flow Production Tracking to expand its teams’ capacity, optimize resources, improve communication, and meet growing client demand.

 

Watch video (53:50 min.)

Image courtesy of WeFX

Stay ahead of production challenges

Predict, plan, and optimize your team’s resources - no matter what project variable changes. Powered by Autodesk AI, Flow Generative Scheduling automatically adjusts schedules, simulates scenarios, and compares trade-offs, helping you tackle the chaos of manual production planning.

Flow Shared Playlists demo (video: 0:45 min.)

Break down communication silos with Shared Playlists

Simplify stakeholder communication and review across multiple locations with Flow Shared Playlists, currently in beta. A shared, secure data model makes it easy to package shots in Flow Production Tracking and transfer them to Flow Capture for quicker review and better decision-making.

woman working on a project

End-to-end security for every step of production

Meet even the most stringent security requirements with Flow Production Tracking. Features like SSO, two-factor authentication, IP allowlisting, and project isolation give you peace of mind knowing your projects and client IP are fully protected.

Ready to streamline your next project?

