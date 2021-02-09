What's new in Alias 2022

Alias products Alias products
Alias
Protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Send

ALERT:

A trial download is not available for your operating system.

Select your trial

Which product would you like to try?

ALIAS CONCEPT
Industrial design and modeling software

ALIAS SURFACE
Modeling software
Start Over

Here are a few things to know before you start the download:

AVAILABLE PLATFORMS

    See system requirements

    TRIAL FILE SIZE (estimated maximum)

    RECOMMENDED

    10 Mbps Internet connection.
    Turn off all active applications, including virus checking software

    Start Over

    Let's get started

    Start a trial

    Get full access to all capabilities and features free for 30 days.

    Operating system:

    Choose your operating system:

    This software may not be compatible with your operating system, but you can download it for installation on a different machine.

    Choose your language:

    Good news

    Autodesk provides software for students and educators worldwide. Free educational access is only for educational purposes. For-profit use requires a paid subscription plan.

    Get verified for educational access to Autodesk products

    Confirm your eligibility with SheerID today.

    Download Fusion 360 for personal, hobby use.

    Get a free, limited version of Fusion 360 for home-based, non-commercial projects. Need full features and functionality? Select ‘A business user’ then click next for a free 30-day trial of Fusion 360.

    Next
    GO TO EDUCATION COMMUNITY
    Start Over

    Phone number verification

    To help verify your account, a unique code will be sent to your phone.

    Enter phone number

    Select verification method

    VOICE (CALL) SMS (TEXT)

    Enter code sent to phone number ending with Resend

    Code is valid for 10 minutes VERIFY

    Code is incorrect, please retry.

    Start Over

    Tell us about your company:

    All fields are required unless noted.

      Please select your country of residence:

      This helps us give you the correct trial terms. Some countries require us to provide country-specific terms based on where you live.
      Protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
      Need another way to download?
      Use Download Manager 
      adsk-oxygen-flow-download-manager-tooltip

      Your download has started.

      This may take a while. Might we suggest coffee (not included)?

      When complete, locate the file on your computer.

      Run the install to start your trial.

      What's new

      Features

      What's new in Alias 2022

      Alias® 2022 industrial and transport design software includes new solutions for improving workflows, enhancements to the Class A toolset, and data sharing capabilities among teams.

      • Video: Class A enhancements

        Class A portfolio

        Includes unique features, such as creating shareable presets for tools and parametric capabilities. (video: 1:42 min.)

      • Video: New Dynamo scripts and custom-built feature sets that can be shared among your whole team

        Sharing and reuse of design data

        Custom-built feature sets and Dynamo scripts aid in creating libraries and templates for use by your whole team. (video: 1:30 min.)

      • Video: New tools for faster SubD modeling and new included Dynamo scripts

        Workflow and process improvements

        Improved workflow and user experience, including faster SubD modeling and new Dynamo scripts. (video: 3:19 min.)

      Previous releases

      Alias 2021

      • subdivision modeling improvements in Alias 2021.2

        Subdivision modeling improvements

        ALIAS 2021.2

        SubD modeling improvements include diagnostic shade, specific menus, and a shelf for the SubD workflow. (video: 1:17 min.)

      • Video: Alias Create VR with SubD feature in Alias 2021.2

        Alias Create VR with SubD

        ALIAS 2021.2

        Another step forward in Alias Create VR, the implementation of SubD modeling in your VR workflow. (video: 1:12 min.)

      • Video: Dynamo Player feature in Alias 2021.2

        Dynamo Player

        ALIAS 2021.2

        Get an interactive UI to work with and modify Dynamo Scripts. Improve speed of design automation. (video: 1:46 min.)

      • Video: Improved design efficiency in Alias 2021.2

        Improved design efficiency

        ALIAS 2021.2

        This update includes enhancements to the tool finder, variant lister, and freeform blend tool. (video: 1:18 min.)

      • Video: Create a shortcut to your Dynamo scripts with the drag and drop feature in Alias

        Dynamo drop and drag

        Save Import Dynamo sample file locations so that you can drag and drop scripts to a shelf. (video: 1:13 min.)

      • Video: The reference manager supports Alias Assemblies, which means a reference can now contain subreference files

        Alias assemblies

        Additional enhancements to reference workflows including a true assemblies workflow. (video: 1:07 min.)

      • Video: The retopology tool in Alias significantly speeds up concept creation

        SUBD ReTopo tool

        Generate subdivision topology by placing CVs and building SUBDs on a reference mesh or NURBS geometry. (video: 1:04 min.)

      • Video: Create and save selection sets out of surfaces and subdivs, groups, meshes, curves, or CVs

        Selection sets

        Create, modify, and select objects and components using selection sets. (video: 53 sec.)

      • SUBD user profile

        Subdivision modeling workflow includes a customized SUBD Marking menu and dedicated SUBD shelf set. (video: 2:18 min.)

      • History visualizer

        Provides a new way of visualizing the flow of construction history in your Alias files. 

      • Surface fillet

        G2 curvature/Arc creates a fillet that has curvature lead-in and maintains a more arc-shaped section.

      • Proportional Crown

        This capability has been added to Skin, Surface Fillet, Multi-Surface Draft, and Free Form Blend.

      • Dynamo Wheel Arch script

        Quickly create wheel arches using a Dynamo sample file, saving you time when building a new vehicle concept model.

      • Transform tool

        Modify components such as CVs, hulls, and edges. Transform entities without moving off the selected plane.

      • SUBD Align to Curve

        New options allow for better control over how subdivision CVs align to curves and surface boundaries.

      • Visual Clip

        A visual clipping plane tool now exists in Alias Concept for quick visual sectioning and clip of geometry.

      • Anti-aliasing

        A supersampling option increases the anti-alias quality by a factor of 4, resulting in a quality of up to 64x.

      • Replace shader by name

        The ability to replace shaders by name when you import Alias supported geometry with shader assignments.

      • Create VR

        An immersive conceptual design tool that lets designers explore form in 3D using simple curve and surface tools.

      • SUBD and Dynamo tutorials

        SUBD and Dynamo tutorials and exercises for Alias, including example files and 3 special Alias 2021 scripts.

      Alias 2020

      • Subdivision modeling tools

        Subdivision surfaces in Alias integrate the strengths of adaptive subdivision with native NURBS surface technology.

      • Layer operations

        Copy/paste a layer within a folder to be outside or inside of the original folder structure.

      • File > Share view

        Disable the share view option using an environment variable.

      • Save file author options

        Save the file author information under the save information section when saving or exporting a file.

      • Pick behavior improvements

        Pick a curve by selecting on a hull or CV; selecting directly on the curve is no longer required for certain tools.

      • Draw style options

        Draw style options for the subdivision surface geometry and control cage manipulator support new SUBD features.