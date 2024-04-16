The architects worked according to BIM methodology, using Autodesk solutions, in particular the Revit and Navisworks programs. This greatly facilitated coordination and allowed the detection of installation routing errors at the design stage.

"We used Revit and Navisworks to model and review the geometry and detect clashes between the architectural structure, the building section and the technology placed in the manufacturing section of the building. We were able to identify critical locations within the model where we eliminated errors. As a result, all clashes were resolved at the design stage, and we had no problems with the construction," explains Zuzanna Antczak, BIM Manager at Unism. The developed model included the locations of all machines on the production lines, with the routing of utilities and the inclusion of service areas.

"The digital model of the factory, working in a 3D environment, makes it possible to deploy both the machines and the complete technology in a virtual building. This allowed us to make real savings because in this way we avoided errors resulting from incorrect installation or placement of machines. We knew perfectly well how to route the pipes and wiring to the equipment on the production lines," says Ecopet’s General Manager, Artur Grudzień.