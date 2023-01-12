Agile product development can help you design your next breakthrough product line.

Consumer product companies are taking a page from software designers. More organizations are looking to implement agile product development processes to deliver greater value to their customers, reduce time to market, and stay competitive in a crowded, global marketplace.

The agile development process is a unique, interactive approach to project management that streamlines processes and minimize challenges. By working in small, collaborative increments, consumer product development teams can better respond to customer requirments, and supply chain feedback.

How could you benefit from agile product design?

To understand how consumer product manufacturers are currently utilizing the agile development framework, Lifecycle Insights conducted the 2022 Agile Adoption in the Consumer Product Industry Study. The study confirmed that many organizations are looking to adopt more agile processes and revealed the obstacles they face in doing so.

Download The 2022 Agile Adoption in the Consumer Product Industry Study to learn how consumer product design companies (like yours) are adopting Agile product development methods, to make better use of their design team's capacity while maintaining the quality of their design process.