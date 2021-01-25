3D VISUALISATION SOFTWARE

3D VISUALIZATION

Image courtesy of Andy Prasetyo

What's 3D visualisation?

3D visualisation is the process of creating graphics and rendering designs using 3D software. Many industries benefit from 3D visualisation ranging from architecture, film and games, to engineering and manufacturing. A number of products and visions are created in 3D visualisation prior to execution, saving both time and costs for producers, manufacturers and customers.

Where is 3D visualisation used?

    Architecture and interior design

    Customers these days are accustomed to seeing final designs at early stages. 3D visualisation provides the ability to show interior and exterior designs, layout, lighting, texture and even geography, prior to development.

    Image courtesy of Mattias Henningsson

    Product design and manufacturing

    3D visualisation improves the manufacturing process by keeping up with design changes and evolving ideas. Engineers and production teams work together to customise and realise concepts at any scale and iterate faster on designs.

    Image courtesy of Harjit Virdee

    Media and entertainment

    3D visualisation provides that ability to create robust characters in games, stunning designs for scenes and engaging experiences with effects in film/TV. Artists can create realistic and imaginary visualisations for a variety of digital media.

    Image courtesy of Brian Shray

How is 3D visualisation used?

  • Tangram 3Ds on VR and design visualisation

    Tangram 3Ds, a 3D visualisation and digital design studio, specialises in comprehensive design solutions for the AEC, interior design, maritime and property industries.

    Image courtesy of Tangram 3DS

  • AAA games development

    Game developers worldwide from indie to AAA use Autodesk software to bring their game ideas to life.

    Image courtesy of Naughty Dog

  • Story of six VFX studios behind Game of Thrones

    Find out how six studios behind HBO's epic Game of Thrones managed hundreds of assets (US site), shots and artists, raising the bar for VFX in TV.

    Image courtesy of BlueBolt

Featured 3D visualisation software

Learn more

Media & Entertainment Collection

Get Maya + 3ds Max + Arnold + more

Build a powerful 3D pipeline for complex simulations, effects and rendering (US site) to tackle even the most demanding jobs, now and tomorrow.

Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection

Get Revit, 3ds Max, Revit Live, AutoCAD and more. One essential set of BIM tools for design visualisation, civil engineering, infrastructure and construction.

Workflows for visualisation software

Design visualisation in VR with 3ds Max and Revit

Learn how to optimise your 3D projects for virtual reality, how to add interactivity and turn VR into a powerful story-telling utility.

Learn about 3ds Max

Learn about Revit

Automotive design visualisation with Fusion 360

Learn the basics of an automotive design visualisation process, taking a design concept from a sketch to a CAD generated photo-realistic rendering.

Learn about Fusion

Learn about Sketchbook (US site)

Visualisation software resources

