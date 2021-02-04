But now that has all changed. When the true impact of COVID-19 became apparent and large-scale events were canceled, Mountain Productions decided to pivot completely and take on the battle to combat the pandemic. Now, the goal of the newly created MTN Emergency Services division is to save lives with the redesigns of modular medical structures and production of PPE. And their pivot happened within a matter of days in March.

“Once the pandemic began to grip the world, we knew it was time to act,” says Ricky Rose, CEO, Mountain Productions. “We’ve done extensive research and interviews with large healthcare institutions, doctors, and government officials to ensure we address the needs of all who would utilize our more than 25 unique modular emergency facilities. It took approximately 48 hours to redeploy our teams and modify our structures in AutoCAD to meet the needs of the medical field.”