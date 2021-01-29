Read our frequently asked questions and get details about the Expert Elite Program.
A: To apply to become an Expert Elite, please complete the Nomination Form.. You'll need to demonstrate how you've been contributing to the community and helping others use Autodesk software.
A: Autodesk employees, contractors, consultants, and interns aren't eligible to participate in the Expert Elite program.
A: The Expert Elite program recognizes customers around the world who contribute to the Autodesk Community by sharing their product knowledge, best practices and expertise. By acting as leaders and being actively involved, Expert Elites help our customer community to thrive.
A: We select applicants after a detailed review of your Autodesk Help contributions, which include helping other customers by sharing product knowledge, and by engaging using positive styles of communication and collaboration.
A: Applications are reviewed twice a year in February and August; notifications are sent within 30 days of the review period.
A: Your Expert Elite membership will continue without you needing to reapply, as long as you've been contributing regularly during the previous 12 months.
A: Expert Elite members are expected to maintain professional, supportive, and a collaborative style when working with Autodesk, our customers, and other Expert Elite members.
Key characteristics of an Autodesk Expert Elite member include:
A: The notification will inform you of the reason('s) your application was denied.
A: You're welcome to reapply at any time. Please carefully consider the reasons why your application was denied before reapplying.
A: Expert Elite members get several benefits during the program year. Please note that not all benefits are available to all members in all countries and are subject to change at any time at the sole discretion of Autodesk. The Expert Elite member benefits:
Get recognized
Get rewarded
Get connected
*So long as you are an Expert Elite program member, in addition to the rights and restrictions set forth in the License and Services Agreement accompanying the software made available to you under the Expert Elite program, you have the right to use such software non-commercially to become familiar with its features and functions and to increase your proficiency for purposes of enhancing your participation in Autodesk's online customer support communities. Should your status as an Expert Elite member end, you will no longer be entitled to any of the benefits of the Expert Elite membership. Further you must uninstall and discontinue use of any software you have received as a result of membership of the program, and any subscriptions granted to you as part of your membership shall automatically be terminated.
A: No. Expert Elites are customers who voluntarily share their knowledge with other customers through various channels (e.g. Autodesk forums, Autodesk Knowledge Network, Autodesk University events, and social channels like YouTube, blogs, Twitter etc.).
A: We look for individuals who not only have expert knowledge in Autodesk products, but also actively support other customers by sharing their product insights and key learnings.
A: There's no minimum time requirement, but we do look for individuals who frequently contribute to our customer community through various channels. For example people who participate on Autodesk forums, write articles or create screencast videos, or host customer meet ups.
Your participation in the Expert Elite program means you agree to the terms on this Overview page.
Autodesk reserves the right to make Autodesk Expert Elite member selection decisions and to revoke Autodesk Expert Elite member status at any time and at its sole discretion. Acceptance of the Autodesk Expert Elite member designation constitutes permission for Autodesk and its partners and agents to use the names and/or likenesses of Autodesk Expert Elite members for advertising and promotional purposes without additional compensation, unless prohibited by law. Autodesk Expert Elite members may be required to execute additional agreements pertaining to use their names and/or likenesses, as a condition of maintaining Autodesk Expert Elite member status.
By participating in the Autodesk Expert Elite program, each Autodesk Expert Elite member agrees to the following: (i) to accept and comply with all Autodesk terms and conditions applicable to participation in any community; (ii) to accept and comply with the Autodesk Website Terms of Use; (iii) to comply with the Autodesk Trademark Guidelines for Use; and (iv) to release, indemnify, defend and hold Autodesk and its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, directors, officers, employees, sponsors and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, and assigns, and any other organizations related to the Expert Elite program, harmless from any and all claims, injuries, damages, expenses or losses to person or property and/or liabilities of any nature that in any way arise from participation in the Autodesk Expert Elite program including without limitation: (a) any condition caused by events beyond Autodesk's control that may cause the Autodesk Expert Elite program to be disrupted or corrupted; and (b) any injuries, losses, or damages (compensatory, direct, incidental, consequential or otherwise) of any kind arising in connection with or as a result of the Autodesk Expert Elite designation or from participation in the Autodesk Expert Elite program.
Any action, suit or case arising out of or in connection with the Autodesk Expert Elite program must be brought in the federal courts located in the Northern District of California or the state courts located in Marin County, California.
You’ll need to include information on how you’re sharing your knowledge with customers in different ways (e.g. Autodesk forums, Knowledge Network, online and social channels).