Program FAQs

Read our frequently asked questions and get details about the Expert Elite Program.

Q: How do I apply to become an Expert Elite?

A: To apply to become an Expert Elite, please complete the Nomination Form.. You'll need to demonstrate how you've been contributing to the community and helping others use Autodesk software.

Q: If I'm an Autodesk employee or working directly for Autodesk as a consultant can I become an Expert Elite?

A: Autodesk employees, contractors, consultants, and interns aren't eligible to participate in the Expert Elite program.

Q: What do I need to do to become an Expert Elite?

A: The Expert Elite program recognizes customers around the world who contribute to the Autodesk Community by sharing their product knowledge, best practices and expertise. By acting as leaders and being actively involved, Expert Elites help our customer community to thrive.

Q: How do you decide whether an applicant is qualified to become an Expert Elite?

A: We select applicants after a detailed review of your Autodesk Help contributions, which include helping other customers by sharing product knowledge, and by engaging using positive styles of communication and collaboration.

Q: When will I find out if my application has been approved?

A: Applications are reviewed twice a year in February and August; notifications are sent within 30 days of the review period.

Q: I’m already an Expert Elite. Will I need to reapply annually?

A: Your Expert Elite membership will continue without you needing to reapply, as long as you've been contributing regularly during the previous 12 months.

Q: What are the expectations of an Expert Elite?

A: Expert Elite members are expected to maintain professional, supportive, and a collaborative style when working with Autodesk, our customers, and other Expert Elite members.

Key characteristics of an Autodesk Expert Elite member include:

Advocacy - You are a brand advocate for Autodesk, and act as a fair and balanced representative.

- You are a brand advocate for Autodesk, and act as a fair and balanced representative. Expertise - Have a strong understanding of Autodesk and its products.

- Have a strong understanding of Autodesk and its products. Kindness - Exemplify a supportive style helping others succeed in maximizing the use of Autodesk products.

- Exemplify a supportive style helping others succeed in maximizing the use of Autodesk products. Responsiveness - Actively share practices with customers to optimize the use of Autodesk products through various modalities (Autodesk forums, Autodesk Knowledge Network, online sites and social channels.)

- Actively share practices with customers to optimize the use of Autodesk products through various modalities (Autodesk forums, Autodesk Knowledge Network, online sites and social channels.) Leadership - Represent the spirit of the community and bring the voice of the customer back to Autodesk. Seek opportunities to innovate leaving a path for others to follow.

Q: Will I be notified if my application is denied?

A: We review applications twice a year in February and August; notifications are sent within 30 days of the review period.

Q: Will I be informed why my application was denied?

A: The notification will inform you of the reason('s) your application was denied.

Q: If my application is denied, can I reapply?

A: You're welcome to reapply at any time. Please carefully consider the reasons why your application was denied before reapplying.

Q: What benefits do I get as an Expert Elite?

A: Expert Elite members get several benefits during the program year. Please note that not all benefits are available to all members in all countries and are subject to change at any time at the sole discretion of Autodesk. The Expert Elite member benefits:

Get recognized

Community badge

Expert Elite Recognition Certificate

Program Welcome Kit

Get rewarded

Online learning programs

Discounts to Autodesk events

Access to Autodesk software products*

Get connected

Special member events

Private Expert Elite community

Expert Elite member meetings

*So long as you are an Expert Elite program member, in addition to the rights and restrictions set forth in the License and Services Agreement accompanying the software made available to you under the Expert Elite program, you have the right to use such software non-commercially to become familiar with its features and functions and to increase your proficiency for purposes of enhancing your participation in Autodesk's online customer support communities. Should your status as an Expert Elite member end, you will no longer be entitled to any of the benefits of the Expert Elite membership. Further you must uninstall and discontinue use of any software you have received as a result of membership of the program, and any subscriptions granted to you as part of your membership shall automatically be terminated.

Q: Do Expert Elites receive any kind of compensation from Autodesk?

A: No. Expert Elites are customers who voluntarily share their knowledge with other customers through various channels (e.g. Autodesk forums, Autodesk Knowledge Network, Autodesk University events, and social channels like YouTube, blogs, Twitter etc.).

Q: What type of expertise do I need in order to become an Expert Elite?

A: We look for individuals who not only have expert knowledge in Autodesk products, but also actively support other customers by sharing their product insights and key learnings.

Q: Is there a minimum amount of time I have to commit in order to be an Expert Elite?

A: There's no minimum time requirement, but we do look for individuals who frequently contribute to our customer community through various channels. For example people who participate on Autodesk forums, write articles or create screencast videos, or host customer meet ups.