As of February 7, 2022, Autodesk will no longer offer new subscriptions for Autodesk® Helius Composite. One-year subscription renewal is available until April 30, 2022.
As of February 7, 2022, Autodesk will no longer offer new subscriptions for Autodesk® Helius Composite. One-year subscription renewal is available until April 30, 2022.
As a subscriber, you can continue to use Helius Composite, receive support, and access previous versions of your software until your service contract ends.
If you purchased a perpetual license, you can continue to use your current version of Helius Composite indefinitely.
There will not be a Helius Composite 2022 version.