Spacemaker facilitates early decision-making during the conceptual phase of the BIM process. Over the coming months, Autodesk and Spacemaker product teams will work closely on our shared roadmap to advance and integrate our offerings for architects and owners.
“Spacemaker is a lesson in the power of insights and automation, giving designers the ability to create and test urban design ideas in minutes. With two billion more people expected to call our planet home by 2050, speed of design and sustainability in urban planning must be priorities. Spacemaker technology offers a fundamental shift in how we imagine and build cities to keep people and the planet healthy.”
—Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk CEO
“Four years ago, we set out on a mission to help design, engineering, and project teams reinvent the development of more sustainable cities and neighborhoods worldwide while maximizing the investment. Autodesk shares our goal to create a healthier planet for everyone and is uniquely positioned to more rapidly place our product in the hands of planning teams everywhere. This is a proud milestone for our team and those who supported us from the start.”
—Håvard Haukeland, Spacemaker CEO and co-founder