“Four years ago, we set out on a mission to help design, engineering, and project teams reinvent the development of more sustainable cities and neighborhoods worldwide while maximizing the investment. Autodesk shares our goal to create a healthier planet for everyone and is uniquely positioned to more rapidly place our product in the hands of planning teams everywhere. This is a proud milestone for our team and those who supported us from the start.”

—Håvard Haukeland, Spacemaker CEO and co-founder