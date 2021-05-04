Increasing efficiency by getting everyone on the same platform

Masahito Nakada, General Manager, Technical Department, Research Facility Division, talks about the process at the time as follows, “Around 1995, when we introduced Pro/ENGINEER, there were few options for 3D CAD software, but we had more options as time went by. It became easy to imagine the efficiency of having a single source of data to be used for multiple purposes, on top of reducing costs. We chose Autodesk so that we can have all solutions for our company from one vendor, and we adopted Inventor for manufacturing and Revit for architecture, in addition to 3ds Max."

He continues, "We prepared a detailed plan and made the transition. We asked a professional consulting company to build the design environment tailored to our use case. All the designers carefully planned and executed the ways to reuse the huge amount of design data we had created so far. In particular for the CAM aspect, we used to generate toolpaths with Pro/Engineer, but now with Inventor, we can use the exact same data from design to machining."