Wallbox has developed a portfolio of products and services for the home, business and public sector following a vertical integration model in which they develop the software and also manufacture the hardware. This allows technology teams to be directly in touch with the factory, hence creating a streamlined process for innovating, manufacturing and distributing chargers.

For companies that have achieved exponential growth, great challenges arise when managing information and communication between departments. Wallbox decided to establish a plan to digitally transform data management in the mechanical equipment. In partnership with NTI Spain – NKE, they defined the implementation of the Autodesk Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain platform as PDM and PLM tools.

The transformative nature of Wallbox made it easy to implement Upchain, even though it required significant efforts to redesign processes and adapt them to the platform’s architecture and its operation in the cloud. The first benefits can already be seen in projects with over 230 parts, where documentation has to be managed between the teams in the 21 offices and the production teams. Document management has been optimised to reduce more than three hours of work per week, hence facilitating approval processes, information traceability and the possibility of sharing the entire list of materials with its associated files in less than 12 hours.